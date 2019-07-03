×

APC Signs Raft of Deals on Nordic Thriller ‘Alex’

Alex
CREDIT: josef persson

APC Studios has signed a raft of key deals on the second season of the Nordic thriller “Alex,” the hit series produced by SF Studios and Nevision for Viaplay.

The Paris-based company has sold the Swedish show’s second season to Amazon Prime Video (France), Walter Presents for the UK, Australia and New Zealand, MHZ (USA), ProSiebenSat1.Media.SE (Germany), UPC (Switzerland), Ale Kino+ (Poland), Elisa/My Nordic TV (China), STOD (Iceland) and Green Narae Media (South Korea).

Written by Frans Wiklund and directed y Alain Darborg, “Alex” stars Dragomir Mrsic (“Easy Money”) as a ruthless police officer who has decided to come to terms with his dubious past but gets caught up by the dark forces of his past.

“Alex” has been Viaplay’s most viewed series to date since it launched in November 2017. A third season is currently in development.

“After a first season that launched last year as one of the very best ‘Viaplay Originals’ ever, Alex season 2 is already delivering an impressive viewing performance, establishing it as one of the most solid and attractive titles on our service,” said Fredrik Ljunberg, SVP Originals at Viaplay.

“Alex,” which is based on an original idea by Mrsic and Mikael Cross, is produced by Nicklas Wikström Nicastro (“A Man Called Ove”) and Niklas Larsson at SF Studios, and co-produced with Gothenburg-based producer Film i Väst and UK based producer Nevision. “Alex” is being sold in international markets by APC Studios, outside of Benelux where Lumière has rights to the show.

