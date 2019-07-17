‘A.P. Bio’ Revived for Forthcoming NBCUniversal Streaming Service

“A.P Bio” has made the grade after all, with NBCUniversal reviving the comedy for its unnamed, still-unlaunched streaming service.

The NBC series, which ran for two seasons before getting canceled, performed well online, according to the network, with ratings showing a long tail on streaming platforms as new viewers came to the show late. Nearly half of the show’s Live+35+digital 18-49 rating came from non-linear sources, the second biggest behind “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” another show saved from the dead.

“I’m so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the fans,” said executive producer Mike O’Brien in a statement. “The cast and I are thrilled that we get to make more and I’m excited to work with the NBCU streaming platform.”

He tweeted to fans Wednesday morning: “This happened because of all you guys! We’re extremely thankful!”

The show revolves around a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar, played by Glenn Howerton, who is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as an Advanced Placement biology teacher at the local high school. Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell rounded out the cast.

The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streamer launches in 2020, and will in 2021 exclusively feature all nine seasons of “The Office,” the rights of which it retrieved from Netflix.