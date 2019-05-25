×
‘AP Bio’ Canceled After Two Seasons at NBC

A.P. BIO -- "Melvin" Episode 208 -- Pictured: Glenn Howerton as Jack -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

AP Bio” has been canceled at NBC.

Series creator Mike O’Brien shared the news with fans on Twitter, writing that “This has been the favorite project of my life.”

In the single-camera comedy, Glenn Howerton portrayed a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who lost out on his dream job and was forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, to work as a high school biology teacher. There, he decided to use his students for his own benefit but found himself gradually more entangled with the other staff, especially the principal (played by Patton Oswalt).

Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Paula Pell, Charlie McCrackin, Jacob McCarthy, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Eddie Leavy, Jacob Houston, Sari Arambulo, Tucker Albrizzi and Spence Moore II also starred. Mike O’Brien wrote and executive produced the series, with Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels also serving as executive producers. “A.P. Bio” was produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

AP Bio’s” second season is averaging just under 2 million total live viewers and a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo, making it the second lowest rated scripted series for the network.

NBC previously renewed dramas “The Blacklist, “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago PD,” “Good Girls,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Manifest” and “New Amsterdam,” as well as comedies “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Good Place,” “Superstore” and “Will & Grace” for its 2019-20 television lineup.

 

    "AP Bio" has been canceled at NBC. Series creator Mike O'Brien shared the news with fans on Twitter, writing that "This has been the favorite project of my life." In the single-camera comedy, Glenn Howerton portrayed a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar who lost out on his dream job and was forced to return to Toledo,

