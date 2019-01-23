×
‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Anthony Scaramucci Says There is ‘No Chance’ He’d Be Invited to Work for Trump Again

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION launches with a two-night premiere event Monday, Jan. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Tuesday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.Picutred: Anthony Scaramucci. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Sonja Flemming

Would former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci ever work for Donald Trump again? According to him, no — due to disinterest from those currently working with the president.

“If I’m really being totally objective, there’s no chance I would get invited back,” Scaramucci said in the second half of the two-part “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” season premiere.

Comedian Tom Green, who is also a houseguest in the second season of the CBS reality show, asked Scaramucci the question point-blank. A former contestant on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” Green has already pointed out that he, too, was previously fired by the president.

Scaramucci’s reasoning for why he wouldn’t be asked back into the Trump White house was that Trump is “not really a politician. He’s surrounded by politicians; he’s surrounded by Washington operatives, and so they really don’t want people from his neck of the woods around him.”

Scaramucci also said “the swamp may not have a drain,” when asked about whether or not they were actually draining the swamp, as was previously promised. And he said he believes the strength of the economy is “very good,” so he doesn’t expect to see a crash anytime soon.

However, he admitted that the “acrimony between parties” and the fact that the “government is actually holding things back” is what is causing problems. While being in the “Big Brother” house has kept him from reading the news to know where things stand with the government shut down, he cited such acrimony as why “you can’t get anything done.”

While many reality contestants say they don’t go on such shows to make friends, Scaramucci may have had a slightly different strategy. When it came time to hear which two houseguests were nominated for eviction, he noted it was more stressful than being in the White House, where “you’re eliminating people you can’t stand.”

Host Julie Chen-Moonves noted that such a statement was “well played,” but it wasn’t enough to keep him off the block — which means the Trump talk could come to a shorter end than expected this season. Last season Trump’s former employee, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, made it through six evictions before seeing the door herself.

