Anthony Scaramucci Talks Trump Tweets Ahead of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Exit: He’s Playing the Media ‘Like a Fiddle’

Hours before the third episode of the second season of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” aired on CBS, houseguest and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was making headlines for leaving the game.

Viewers of the “Big Brother” live feeds noted his absence, but the linear broadcast on the Eye did not address it because what airs there is delayed from the live feeds. Scaramucci was on the eviction block, but evictions are usually televised live, so it appeared he left ahead of that pivotal moment. Speculation was that he may have only made a temporary exit, though if he walked away from the show permanently, his tenure in the “Big Brother” house was even shorter than his time in the White House: He spent 11 days working for Trump, while he was in the “Big Brother” house for six.

Before Scaramucci left the house, though, he commented on his former boss Donald Trump’s use of social media, calling him the “master of Twitter” but admitted he’s “not in love with the president’s war on the media or the non-strategic use of his Twitter feed.”

“One of the things that he used to love is he would shoot the tweet and he’d be watching TV and then boom, breaking news, there was the tweet — it was up on the news,” Scaramucci said, noting that “at that time he had, probably, 20 million Twitter followers,” whereas now he has almost 58 million. “How many people read the Wall Street Journal, two million? So [he’s] got 10-times the power of the Wall Street Journal and by the way, [he] shoots it off the satellite and it lands on everybody’s news feed. He figured that out, he exploited it big time. He played them like a fiddle. And by the way, he still is.”

Related Anthony Scaramucci Light on Trump Talk in 'Celebrity Big Brother' Premiere

Scaramucci admitted that he has stayed loyal to Trump by not “really [saying] bad things to him,” although he acknowledged he does “tell him to knock it off on Twitter.” So far, this has kept him out of Trump’s Twitter line of fire.

“I still want to help him,” Scaramucci says, “but if he turned on me, he knows I’ve got a big mouth, that’s not going to be good for him.”

Whether you like or dislike the president, Scaramucci continued, “you have to admire the force of his personality and the nature of his game.”

Scaramucci’s “Big Brother” fate should be revealed on the next new episode, Friday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on CBS.