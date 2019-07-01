Anthony LaPaglia Joins Australian Crime Drama ‘Halifax: Retribution’

Anthony LaPaglia and Jessica Marais will star alongside Rebecca Gibney in Australian drama series “Halifax: Retribution.”

The crime thriller follows forensic psychiatrist Jane Halifax and was on Australian free-TV network Nine in the 1990s and early 2000s. It has resurrected the Melbourne-set show, with production getting underway this month, on location.

Other cast for the new miniseries include Jacqueline McKenzie (“Romper Stomper”), Rick Donald (“Wentworth”), Hannah Monson (“Glitch”), Craig Hall (“The Doctor Blake Mysteries”), Mavournee Hazel (“Neighbours”), and Louisa Mignone (“Rake”).

After years on the police frontline, Halifax has carved out a new career as a university professor in the new series. She has to return to the field when a serial sniper starts terrorizing Melbourne, and Halifax finds herself in his sights.

“’Halifax’ has a rich and revered heritage and I am very much looking forward to working opposite the legend that is Rebecca Gibney in this latest iteration,” said “Without a Trace” star LaPaglia.

“I am beyond excited to be breathing new life into Jane Halifax as she was and still is one of my favorite characters, and I always believed there was so much more we could explore with her,” Gibney said. “Having grown as a woman and hopefully as an actor over the last 20 years I’m really looking forward to exploring Jane’s world from a new perspective.”

Series creator Roger Simpson returns as writer and producer, alongside executive producer Mikael Borglund and writers Mac Gudgeon, Peter Gawler and Oscar-nominated Jan Sardi.

“Halifax: Retribution” will be made by Beyond Lonehand, a joint venture between Simpson and production and distribution group Beyond. Beyond Distribution is handling sales of the series. It will launch it internationally at Mipcom in Cannes in Oct.