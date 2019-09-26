Anthony Anderson Will Guest on HGTV’s ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’

Actor and producer Anthony Anderson will take part in the HGTV reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” the cable network said Wednesday, joining as a guest to work with series host Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“I will be part of making a real impact on a family’s future,” said Anderson, in a prepared statement. “The joy of working alongside people in the community to help a family get a fresh start in their new home is extraordinary.” He has appeared in the past on HGTV sibling Food Network.

HGTV will rely on a cadre of volunteers, special guests and experts to boost its take on the series, which is slated to air on the Discovery Inc. network in 2020. The cable network plans to produce 10 new episodes of the former ABC series, featuring some of its many home experts as part of the process. HGTV has also secured the U.S. and Caribbean rights to air 100 episodes of the original series that ran on ABC for nine seasons between 2003 and 2012. Other guest stars are expected to be announced in weeks to come.

Like the original program, HGTV’s “Makeover” will tell stories about home renovations being made for families. The upgrades include interior and exterior work, as well as landscaping – all completed while the family is sent away. Ferguson was announced as host in June.

HGTV will make episodes of the new series available on demand across all of its platforms, including HGTV GO.

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of the series for ABC.