×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ansel Elgort to Star in Drama Series ‘Tokyo Vice’ at WarnerMedia Streaming Service

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ansel Elgort
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WarnerMedia’s streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to the drama “Tokyo Vice” starring Ansel Elgort, Variety has learned.

The series is based on based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the same name, which is a first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat Elgort will star as Jake Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Vice police squad to reveal corruption. The series will chronicle Jake’s daily descent into the neon soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing, and no one is truly what or who they seem.

The series has received a 10-episode order. J.T. Rogers will write the adaptation with Destin Daniel Cretton directing. John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines, and Elgort will serve as executive producers. Endeavor Content will produce.

The role will mark the first television role of Elgort’s career. He is known for starring in the films “Baby Driver,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” and the “Divergent” franchise. He will also star in the upcoming remake of “West Side Story.”

Elgort is repped by CAA, Brookside Artist Management, and Morris Yorn.

News of the series order comes as WarnerMedia increases efforts to build out original programming for its streaming service. “Tokyo Vice” is one of the few projects to be ordered to series thus far, along with the romantic comedy anthology “Love Life” starring and executive produced by Anna Kendrick with Paul Feig also executive producing. As Variety exclusively reported on Wednesday, Elizabeth Banks is currently developing a series version of the podcast “Over My Dead Body” for the service, while a “Gremlins” animated series is also in the works.

 

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

More TV

  • Upfronts Seven Dollar Bill

    Ad Sales Stronger Than Expected for TV's Next Primetime Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    There’s safety in numbers, so people often say. Yet Madison Avenue thinks TV is getting safer even as many of its viewer numbers continue to decline. The big broadcast networks should secure an increase in advance advertising commitments – somewhere in the mid-single-digit percentage range –  for their fall prime time schedules, according to six [...]

  • Walter Cronkite Media Broadband

    Broadcast News Chiefs Vow Deeper Coverage in 2020 Election

    As the United States steels itself for a new presidential election next year, TV-news viewers will still get horse-race stories – but, also, say three of the industry’s top executives, a lot more. The heads of CBS News, NBC News and ABC News jointly vowed Thursday that their outlets would cover the 2020 election in [...]

  • Emmy and Tony Award winner James

    Why James Corden Felt Like He Was 'High' While Filming 'Cats'

    James Corden is very nervous. Sure, he’s hosted the Tonys once before, but he’s doing it again on Sunday and he’s worried about the opening number. “As it stands right now, a potential disaster,” Corden told Variety on Thursday morning during a break from Tony rehearsals. “It’s ambitious. Look, we want to make an opening [...]

  • Daniel Dae Kim Sets Amazon First-Look

    Daniel Dae Kim Sets Amazon First-Look Deal

    Daniel Dae Kim has entered into business with Amazon. The actor and producer, along with his 3AD production label, has signed a new first-look deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, Amazon will have first-look rights on projects developed by Kim and 3AD. Any collaborations between the two parties will premiere exclusively on [...]

  • Letterkenny

    'Letterkenny' Becomes Hulu Original, Season 7 to Launch in October

    Pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er. Hulu announced that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to the cult hit Canadian comedy series, meaning when the seventh season debuts on Oct. 14, it will do so as a Hulu original, as will all future seasons of the show. Hulu already had the rights to the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad