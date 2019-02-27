×
Anonymous Content Appoints David Levine as President of Television

David Levine
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Former HBO exec David Levine has been named President of Television at Anonymous Content.

Levine spent the past decade at HBO where he was EVP and Co-Head of Drama, and his departure from the network was announced earlier in February. In his new position at Anonymous, Levine will oversee the company’s TV division and will focus on developing and producing projects.

“David has unparalleled creativity and vision for television, accomplishing incredible things at HBO with a body of work that speaks for itself,” said Anonymous Content partners in a statement. “Over the past ten years many of us have had an opportunity to work with David and witness his expertise first hand and we are thrilled to have him join the team. We can’t wait for him to continue to expand his repertoire of phenomenal television at Anonymous Content.”

While at HBO, Levine oversaw several critically acclaimed series including “True Detective,” “Sharp Objects,” “Westworld,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Knick” for Cinemax. Levine’s tenure at HBO began as a consultant in 2009, and that same year he was named Director, HBO Entertainment and spent the next decade moving up the ranks until he was named Co-Head of Drama Series in 2016.

“It is a great privilege to be joining Steve Golin and the dynamic team at Anonymous Content,” Levine said. “I’m truly looking forward to continuing their tradition as an industry innovator and to honoring their genuine commitment to creative excellence.”

In appointing Levine, Anonymous Content is looking to accelerate its expanding slate of TV projects which currently includes the limited series adaptation of “Catch-22” starring and executive produced by George Clooney, which premieres May 17 on Hulu, Hailee Steinfeld starrer “Dickinson” for Apple, and “Defending Jacob” which is to be toplined by Chris Evans, written by Mark Bomback and directed by Morten Tyldum.

Levine previously worked as vice president of development and production for Mandalay Entertainment. He also served as a producer at Fuse Entertainment, where he developed and co-produced the pilot for USA’s “Burn Notice.” He graduated with a B.S. in Radio/Television/Film from Northwestern University.

