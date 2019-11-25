×
‘Anne With an E’ to End With Season 3 at Netflix

Anne with an E
“Anne With an E” is coming to an end.

In announcing the Season 3 premiere date on Monday, Netflix also announced that the third season would be the show’s last. The third season will debut on the streamer on Jan. 3 and consists of 10 episodes. The series airs on the CBC in Canada, with the third season having aired its series finale in that country on Sunday.

The series is inspired by Lucy Maud Montgomery’s novel “Anne of Green Gables.” It stars Amybeth McNulty as the titular Anne, as well as Geraldine James, R.H. Thomson, Corrine Koslo, Dalila Bela, Aymeric Jett Montaz, Lucas Zumann, Kyla Matthews, Sebastian Lacroix, and Cole MacKenzie. “Anne With an E” is produced by Northwood Entertainment and created by Moira Walley-Beckett. She serves as executive producer along with Miranda de Pencier, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen and Ken Girotti. John Calvert serves as producer.

