×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anne Bulford, BBC’s First Female Deputy Director-General, to Exit

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC

Anne Bulford, the BBC’s first female deputy director-general, is set to leave the British pubcaster in the spring, it was announced Thursday. Bulford, who took on the deputy director-general role in July 2016 having joined the BBC in February 2013 as managing director of finance and operations, is leaving to pursue a portfolio of non-executive roles.

Many saw Bulford as a potential successor to BBC director-general Tony Hall, who has served in the broadcaster’s top job since April 2013. Hall said Bulford had been “an inspirational leader” with a host of achievements who would leave the BBC “a stronger organisation than the one she joined.”

“It’s been an honor to be the first woman deputy director-general of the BBC and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved since 2013,” said Bulford. “The BBC is an amazing organisation, with so many talented people. I feel I’m leaving the BBC in a stronger position and I’d like to thank Tony, my colleagues and especially all my teams for their contribution and hard work.”

In her role as deputy director-general Bulford was responsible for all the finance, HR, legal, risk and technology functions of the BBC. She also managed strategy, marketing and audience activities.

Hall said: “Anne has brought real insight and determination in bringing change to the BBC. She has ensured the BBC continues to innovate and deliver hugely popular services to the public; she has vastly improved the BBC’s efficiency to industry leading levels; she has led a transformation in the BBC’s working practices.”

What steps the BBC will take next in relation to Bulford’s vacated post have yet to be announced.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More TV

  • WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01

    BritBox Hits Half a Million Subscribers

    BritBox has hit 500,000 subscribers, the SVOD service announced Thursday. The streaming platform, launched as a collaboration between BBC Studios and ITV, is designed to offer U.S. and Canadian viewers the best of recent and classic British television content. The streaming service saw its initial launch in the U.S. in March 2017 with a host [...]

  • Anne Bulford, BBC's First Female Deputy

    Anne Bulford, BBC's First Female Deputy Director-General, to Exit

    Anne Bulford, the BBC’s first female deputy director-general, is set to leave the British pubcaster in the spring, it was announced Thursday. Bulford, who took on the deputy director-general role in July 2016 having joined the BBC in February 2013 as managing director of finance and operations, is leaving to pursue a portfolio of non-executive roles. [...]

  • I Am the Night review

    TV Review: 'I Am the Night'

    Finding a new way into an old story is a framework to which television is uniquely suited, but it’s also trickier than it may seem. A show can take its time delving into different chapters of any single narrative, broadening and deepening perspectives that other adaptations may have given short shrift. But in trying to [...]

  • Leslie Moonves

    Leslie Moonves to Pursue Arbitration for His $120 Million Severance From CBS

    Former CBS Corp. chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves will pursue an arbitration claim to fight CBS for the $120 million severance that he was denied last month when the company’s board of directors determined he was fired for cause. Moonves was ousted in September after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the longtime [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, More to Perform at Grammy Awards

    The Recording Academy announced the first group of artists to perform on this year’s 61st annual Grammy Awards: nominees Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Dan + Shay, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves. The big show will be hosted by Alicia Keys and broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET 5 p.m. PT [...]

  • Beta Drops Trailer, Closes Major Sales

    Beta Closes Major Sales, Drops Trailer on Berlinale Series Title ‘M’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beta Film has rolled out its first major territory sales on drama series “M – Eine Stadt sucht einen Mörder” (“M – A City Hunts a Murderer”), which has just been confirmed by the Berlin festival as one of seven shows selected for its TV strand, Berlinale Series. Viasat has licensed pay-TV rights for Russia [...]

  • Joel Kinnaman Mireille Enos Esme Creed

    Amazon's 'Hanna,' New Season of 'False Flag' Lead Strong Berlinale Series Lineup

    Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming high-concept thriller “Hanna” will debut at the 2019 Berlinale Series, with its stars – Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos – expected in Berlin for its premiere. Netflix also features in the lineup and will debut “Quicksand,” its first Swedish original. A roster of seven shows also includes big-ticket Sky [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad