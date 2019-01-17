Anne Bulford, BBC’s First Female Deputy Director-General, to Exit

Anne Bulford, the BBC’s first female deputy director-general, is set to leave the British pubcaster in the spring, it was announced Thursday. Bulford, who took on the deputy director-general role in July 2016 having joined the BBC in February 2013 as managing director of finance and operations, is leaving to pursue a portfolio of non-executive roles.

Many saw Bulford as a potential successor to BBC director-general Tony Hall, who has served in the broadcaster’s top job since April 2013. Hall said Bulford had been “an inspirational leader” with a host of achievements who would leave the BBC “a stronger organisation than the one she joined.”

“It’s been an honor to be the first woman deputy director-general of the BBC and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved since 2013,” said Bulford. “The BBC is an amazing organisation, with so many talented people. I feel I’m leaving the BBC in a stronger position and I’d like to thank Tony, my colleagues and especially all my teams for their contribution and hard work.”

In her role as deputy director-general Bulford was responsible for all the finance, HR, legal, risk and technology functions of the BBC. She also managed strategy, marketing and audience activities.

Hall said: “Anne has brought real insight and determination in bringing change to the BBC. She has ensured the BBC continues to innovate and deliver hugely popular services to the public; she has vastly improved the BBC’s efficiency to industry leading levels; she has led a transformation in the BBC’s working practices.”

What steps the BBC will take next in relation to Bulford’s vacated post have yet to be announced.