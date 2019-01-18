×

Annapurna TV Taps Amazon’s Patrick Chu as Senior VP, Promotes Ali Krug

Annapurna TV has brought on Patrick Chu as the division’s new senior VP. Prior to that, he had served as an executive for Amazon in drama, production, and development, where he oversaw small-screen adaptations of “Hanna” and “The Hunt.”

He will develop and produce new TV projects, focusing on drama, at his new role at Annapurna TV. He will report to Annapurna TV president Sue Naegle.

The company has also promoted Ali Krug to senior VP from VP of television. The executive producer of “Mixtape” for Netflix, she will continue to oversee projects in active development, and develop and produce new properties at Annapurna TV. Krug’s other projects include “The Changeling” at FX.

Chu and Krug will join Susan Goldberg on the senior VP team at Annapurna TV.

“We are building and expanding an extraordinary team as we gear up for an ambitious TV slate and are so lucky to be joined by Patrick Chu,” Naegle said in a statement. “He has been building a career marked by excellent taste and integrity, and his passion for telling compelling stories in television is a welcomed addition to our existing group. I also couldn’t be more pleased to announce Ali Krug’s promotion to SVP and recognize Susan Goldberg for her continued leadership. Ali and Susan are both passionate, talented, and true delights who inspire our team every day.”

