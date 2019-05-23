×
Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig Team for Comedy Anthology Series at WarnerMedia Streaming Service

Anna Kendrick Paul Feig
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig are coming to the WarnerMedia streaming service

Variety has learned that the upcoming streamer has ordered the romantic comedy anthology series “Love Life,” the first season of which will star Kendrick with Feig executive producing. WarnerMedia has ordered a 10-episode first season of the half-hour series.

The series will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their relationships. The series was created by Sam Boyd, who will also direct. Kendrick will executive produce in addition to starring. Feig and Jessie Henderson will executive produce under the FeigCo Entertainment banner, with Bridget Bedard executive producing and Dan Magnante of FeigCo co-executive producing. Lionsgate Television and FeigCo will produce.

This marks the latest collaboration for Feig and Kendrick. The pair previously worked together on the 2018 film “A Simple Favor,” in which Kendrick starred and Feig directed. This will also be the first starring television role of Kendrick’s career. She is known for her film work, including the “Pitch Perfect” and “Twilight” franchises, “Trolls,” and “Into the Woods.” She is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Feig has worked in both film and television, with his television credits including “Freaks & Geeks,” “The Office,” and “Arrested Development.” He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

This also marks one of the first projects officially ordered to series at WarnerMedia’s streaming service. The unnamed service currently has multiple projects in development, including a “Gremlins” animated series, which Variety exclusively reported on back in February.

Kevin Reilly, the chief creative officer Turner and direct-to-consumer, said at the recent TCA winter press tour that a beta version of the service will not feature original content, with originals expected to begin launching in 2020. He said that WarnerMedia will be looking to mine in-house properties to generate new content for the service but that not all originals would be based on WarnerMedia IP.

