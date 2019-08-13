×

Anna Kendrick HBO Max Anthology Series Casts Four

Will Thorne

“Love Life,” the romantic comedy anthology series from Anna Kendrick and Paul Feig in the works at HBO Max, has added four to its cast.

Kendrick is set to star in and executive produce the series which will follow a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

Recent “True Detective” and “Narcos: Mexico” star Scoot McNairy has been cast in the recurring role of Bradley, a museum tour company with a stunning fiancé and successful business who has a roving eye on Darby (Kendrick).

Meanwhile “Miracle Workers” star Sasha Compere, Zoe Chao and Peter Vack have all been cast as series regulars.

Compere will play Darby’s outspoken roommate Mallory, who has a biting sense of humor and is able to deliver the hard truths that Darby sometimes needs to hear. Chao will play Sara, Darby’s best friend and roommate since college who is in a long-term relationship with Vack’s Jim. Jim is described as a staffer at Politico who has an edge that keeps the wild and outgoing Sara in check.

McNairy is repped by The Group Management and WME, Chao is repped by CAA, B. Company, ID PR and Lawyer James Adams, and Compere is repped by Mosaic, UTA and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christoper.

“Love Life” hails from creator Sam Boyd and is produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Feig will executive produce alongside Jessie Henderson and Boyd, who wrote the pilot and has signed on to direct. Bridget Bedard is executive producing with Dan Magnante of FeigCo serving as co-executive producer.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Feig and Kendrick. The pair previously worked together on the 2018 film “A Simple Favor,” in which Kendrick starred and Feig directed. “Love Life” will also be the first starring television role of Kendrick’s career.

