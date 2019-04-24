Animated ‘Star Trek’ Series Greenlit at Nickelodeon

An animated “Star Trek” series has officially been given the greenlight by CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon, Variety has learned.

The new CG-animated series will follow a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

As Variety previously reported, the series hails from Kevin and Dan Hageman, the pair behind “Trollhunters” and “Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu,” as well as Eye Animation Productions (CBS’ new animation arm), Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Ramsey Naito, EVP of animation production and development at Nickelodeon, will oversee the show.

“‘Star Trek,’ Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn’t be more excited to jump aboard,” said Dan and Kevin Hageman.

Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers on the project alongside the Hagemans. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

“‘Star Trek’s’ mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future. Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing ‘Trek’ to a younger generation around the world,” said Kurtzman, who signed a five-year deal at CBS TV last summer to oversee all “Star Trek” TV projects.

Last year, All Access gave a two-season order to another “Star Trek” animated series, “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” with that show being created by “Rick & Morty” writer Mike McMahan. “Lower Decks” will target more mature audiences and focus on the the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

The announcement marks CBS TV Studios’ continuing push to expand the “Star Trek” universe, which already includes “Lower Decks,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and two shows currently in the works at All Access: an untitled Captain Jean-Luc Picard project, and a drama centered on Michelle Yeoh’s “Discovery” character.