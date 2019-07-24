×

'Animal Kingdom' Renewed for Season 5 at TNT

Will Thorne

Animal Kingdom” is coming back for more. TNT has renewed the series for a fifth season.

Season 4 stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole and Sohvi Rodriguez. Emily Deschanel also joins the cast this season in a recurring role. This season, Smurf (Barkin) is back on top, reminding her boys who’s boss no matter whom she hurts. Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists and Deran (Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark).

Outsiders move in to threaten the Cody’s fragile peace, including Angela (Deschanel), the former best friend of J’s deceased mother and a recovering junkie, who tries to snake her way back into the family’s good graces. And for the first time audiences meet a young Smurf (Leila George) and the original crew that started it all. 

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells and Eliza Clark serve as executive producers on the series. “Animal Kingdom was developed for TV by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michod and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

