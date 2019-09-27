Anika Noni Rose Joins ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anika Noni Rose will guest star on Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of “Little Fires Everywhere,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Rose will play a character named Paula Hawthorne who is described as a renowned photographer and art professor in New York who becomes a mentor to Mia when she is young. Mia is portrayed by Tiffany Boone in flashback and Kerry Washington in the present-day version of the story.

Rose will appear in two episodes: the series premiere and the sixth episode, and is said to be a “big player” in Mia’s arc.

Rose’s recent television credits include “Power,” “The Quad,” “Roots,” “Bates Motel,” “Hack” and “The Good Wife.” She is also known for film work including “Assassination Nation”; “Everything, Everything”; “For Colored Girls”; “Dreamgirls” “Just Add Water”; “From Justin to Kelly” and the animated projects “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and “The Princess and the Frog.” Rose was the youngest inductee to be honored as a Disney Legend for her role in the latter, and she was also the first African American Disney Princess in that film, as well. She is also a 2004 Tony Award winner for her role in “Caroline, or Change.” Other acclaimed Broadway projects for Rose include “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “Footloose.”

Rose is repped by Innovative Artists, David Williams Management, GoodManagement and Schreck Rose Dapello.

“Little Fires Everywhere,” which is set to premiere in 2020, is based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name and follows the “intertwined fates” of a “picture-perfect” Richardson family and “the enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.” Liz Tigelaar created the series and serves as showrunner. Washington and Reese Witherspoon star and also executive produce through their Simpson Street and Hello Sunshine banners, respectively. ABC Signature Studios also produces. The series is also executive produced by Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Ng serves as producer.