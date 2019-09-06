Daytime Head Angelica McDaniel Exits CBS

Longtime exec Angelica McDaniel has exited her post as executive VP in daytime programs, CBS Entertainment. McDaniel leaves amid a restructuring that will see her department absorbed by current programming, headed by Amy Resisenbach.

The move is being made in an effort to streamline the reporting structure at CBS Entertainment under president Kelly Kahl. That effort gives CBS a reporting structure that more closely resembles those found at other broadcast networks.

McDaniel has been with CBS since 2010. She oversaw the launch of “The Talk,” the roundtable talker that has grown steadily to rival ABC’s long-established “The View” in the 11 a.m. hour. In her network role, McDaniel also supervises soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” and gameshows “Let’s Make a Deal” and “The Price Is Right.”

Deadline was the first to report the news of McDaniel’s departure from CBS.