×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Angela Robinson, Krista Vernoff on the Pain and Liberation of the Me Too and Time’s Up Movements

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Angela Robinson, Krista Vernoff and Nithya RamanVariety Inclusion Summit, Los Angeles, USA - 09 May 2019
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutters
During back to back panels at Variety’s Inclusion Summit, the founder of Me Too and the executive director of entertainment at Time’s Up, among others, discussed how far the movements have come since they started, and also how much work there still is to do.
“How To Get Away With Murder” writer and producer Angela Robinson recalled why the Time’s Up movement originated and its “critical” early moments.
“It was born out of Harvey and pain and this moment in our industry. You knew what was going on, maybe not the extent, but it was there,” Robinson said.
In the year since it was founded, Robinson and Time’s Up executive director of entertainment Nithya Raman agree that one of its greatest achievements has been setting up the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which helps provide legal and financial aid to people who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.
“At the time, the knee-jerk legal move was somebody steps forward and powerful dudes in Hollywood slap back hard with legal. They call their big lawyer and their big lawyer says super scary things like, ‘We’re gonna bankrupt you.’ That was the move,” Robinson said. “Se we thought we’re gonna set up a legal defense fund so that playbook can go bye-bye.”
Krista Vernoff, the “Grey’s Anatomy” showrunner who also spoke on the panel, vividly recalled her first Time’s Up meeting and the feeling that change was “not only possible,” but that the people in that room were going to be the ones to bring it about.
From a storytelling perspective, both Robinson and Vernoff agreed that Time’s Up has been “liberating.”
“I realized there’s support and I don’t have to apologize for writing a sexual harassment storyline, I don’t have to ask for permission to write an episode about consent that looks through the lens of the survivor,” Vernoff said. “I can use my creative voice to impact the planet in the way that I want to and not fear pushback.”
During an earlier panel with Me Too founder Tarana Burke and Montse Barrena, EVP and group account director at Deutsche Bank, Burke said that while she “could never have envisioned” how far the movement has come, she feels that Me Too is often misunderstood and misrepresented.
“What people see about Me Too, mostly in the media, is not really a movement. There’s a lot of talk about Me Too and every time something happens people will assign the Me Too label to it with anything related to sexual harassment, sexual violence, but there’s never really a focus on the people who stood up and said Me Too,” Burke said. “Me Too wouldn’t be a viral sensation of individual people didn’t take the risk to stand up and put their most private information out there in public. I come from a tradition that says if somebody takes an individual risk, there needs to be courage to meet that, and there was not enough courage. Our goal was to create something that spoke to survivors and made it clear to people what this movement is about.”
During the panel, Burke and Barrena announced that Me Too is partnering with Deutsche Bank on a series of four spots which seek to “speak to survivors” and make it clear that the movement is about “healing and action.” One of the spots features actor Terry Crews recounting his experience with sexual assault, Burke revealed.
Barrena said that much of the discussion around the spots was how to inspire action.
“We had a lot of conversations about how we get beyond just talking,” she said. “It’s one thing to have good intentions, it’s another thing to roll up your sleeves and do something about it.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • Ann Curry

    Ann Curry on Diversity, Workplace Harassment and Why HR Doesn't Work

    Ann Curry spoke out on workplace harassment and what can be done to change the culture that has allowed the behavior to continue for decades. The former TODAY host and award-winning NBC News journalist sat down for a candid conversation with Variety co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller and “Chasing the Cure” executive producer and showrunner Kim Bondy at [...]

  • Stephen Dorff Michael Sheen Brittany Snow

    Fox Orders Four More Dramas, Two More Comedies for 2019-2020 Season

    The New Fox is ramping up for the 2019-2020 season with six new series pick ups. Related Ann Curry on Diversity, Workplace Harassment and Why HR Doesn't Work Freeform's Karey Burke on Being Part of the 'Gayest Network on Television' The broadcaster handed out orders for four dramas — “Deputy,” “Prodigal Son,” “neXt,” and the [...]

  • Bull CBS Amblin TV

    Amblin TV Pulls Out of 'Bull' at CBS Over Michael Weatherly Harassment Claims

    Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television will no longer produce the CBS drama “Bull,” Variety has learned. Related Ann Curry on Diversity, Workplace Harassment and Why HR Doesn't Work Freeform's Karey Burke on Being Part of the 'Gayest Network on Television' The move comes after series star Michael Weatherly was accused of making inappropriate comments to actress Eliza [...]

  • Game of Thrones Composer Ramin Djawadi

    'Game of Thrones' Immersive Concert Tour to Resume This Fall

    “Game of Thrones” fans who are dreading the end of their beloved HBO series will get one final chance to celebrate their favorite fantasy when the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” kicks off a 20-city amphitheater tour Sept. 5 in Syracuse, N.Y. Related Ann Curry on Diversity, Workplace Harassment and Why HR Doesn't Work [...]

  • Conan O'Brien

    Conan O'Brien: Why I Decided to Settle a Lawsuit Over Alleged Joke Stealing

    “Conan” host Conan O’Brien was sued in July 2015 by Robert Alexander Kaseberg, who accused O’Brien and others on the TBS show of stealing five jokes from Kaseberg’s Twitter account and blog. Here, O’Brien explains why he reached a settlement in the case, which had been expected to go to trial in federal court in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad