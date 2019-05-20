Producer Andrew Stearn Sets Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Andrew Stearn, the former head of Working Title Television U.S., has set up shop as a producer with an overall deal at ABC Studios.

Stearn has enlisted Alie Rivier Gutman to serve as VP of Andrew Stearn Productions. ABC Studios is part of the newly established Disney Television Studios unit encompassing the separate labels of 20th Century Fox TV, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.

“I’ve been lucky enough to learn the business and work for some of the best producers in town. I can only hope that a smidgen of their success rubs off on me and my new company,” Stearn said in unveiling his new banner and move to ABC Studios. “The fact that I get to do this at Disney under the studio guidance of (ABC Studios executives) Patrick Moran, Tracy Underwood, Patrick Maguire, Mark Taylor and Emily Cummins makes it all the more exciting. I can’t wait to make great TV with them.”

Stearn spent nearly four years as head of TV for the U.S. arm of Universal-based Working Title. During his tenure, the banner delivered such a series as Netflix’s “Gypsy,” the “Tales of the City” revival, also for Netflix, and the HBO docu “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”

Before Working Title, Stearn headed TV for John Wells Prods. for more than 15 years. He helped shepherd such series a “The West Wing,” “Third Watch,” “Southland” and “Shameless.”

Gutman joins Stearn’s banner from Full Fathom Five, where she was director of development and production. Before that she worked for ABC Studios’ sibling unit ABC Signature and for 20th Century Fox.

(Pictured: Andrew Stearn, Alie Rivier Gutman)