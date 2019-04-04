You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Andre Holland to Lead Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’

Will Thorne

Andre Holland
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Andre Holland has been cast in a lead role for Damien Chazelle’s upcoming musical drama series “The Eddy,” Variety has learned.

The Paris-set Netflix show will revolve around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The series is expected to start shooting on location in Paris later this year.

Holland will play Elliot Udo, who was a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, but has moved to Paris and is now the part-owner of a failing jazz club. He has an on-again off-again relationship with his lead singer, but is emotionally stunted and is hiding from everyone. When his fifteen-year-old daughter shows up suddenly, Elliot has to face his weakness and learn to grow up.

Holland’s most recent credit include playing the lead role in Steven Soderbergh’s film “High Flying Bird,” and the actor also starred in the first season of Hulu’s Stephen King adaptation “Castle Rock,” as well as in the Academy Award-winning sensation “Moonlight.”

The eight-episode series, which represents Chazelle’s first project for television, is written by Jack Thorne and comes from Endeavor Content. The show will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic.

Executive producers include Chazelle, who will direct the first two episodes, Thorne, Glen Ballard, and Alan Poul, who will also direct the final two episodes. Holland will also serve as a co-EP.

