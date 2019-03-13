USA Network to Develop ‘An Anonymous Girl’ Series Adaptation From eOne (EXCLUSIVE)

A series adaptation of the novel “An Anonymous Girl” is in the early development stages at USA Network, Variety has learned exclusively.

eOne acquired the rights to the book prior to its publication in January. Written by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen, the best-selling book follows Jessica Farris, who signs up for a psychology study conducted by the mysterious Dr. Shields. She thinks all she’ll have to do is answer a few questions, collect her money, and leave. But as the questions grow more intense and invasive and the sessions become outings where Jess is told what to wear and how to act, she begins to feel as though Dr. Shields may know what she’s thinking–and what she’s hiding.

Josh Goldin and Rachel Abramowitz will pen and executive produce the adaptation, with Hendricks and Pekkanen also onboard as executive producers. eOne will produce.

Hendricks was previously an editor and Simon & Schuster, where one of the authors she edited was Pekkanen. Pekkanen has previously written eight solo novels. The pair is currently working on a new psychological thriller novel for St. Martin’s Press. They are repped by Gotham Group on behalf of Victoria Sanders & Associates.

Abramowitz and Goldin have previously worked together on projects such as Fox’s “Prison Break” and the FX pilot “Outlaw Country.” They are repped by CAA and Media Talent Group.