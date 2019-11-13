×
Amy Thurlow Named President of Dick Clark Productions, Mike Mahan to Shift Roles

Elaine Low

Amy Thurlow Mike Mahan
CREDIT: Dick Clark Productions

Dick Clark Productions chief operating officer and chief financial officer Amy Thurlow has been tapped to become president of the company behind the televised Golden Globe awards and “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” while current chief executive Mike Mahan will transition to vice chairman in the second quarter of 2020.

“I am so thrilled to step into this role and lead such an incredible and dedicated team as we continue to produce best-in-class live entertainment” said Thurlow. “I am indebted to Mike for his leadership, mentorship and friendship. While he will be greatly missed, we are happy that he will remain part of our DCP family in the Vice Chairman role.”

Thurlow has spent the last five years as COO and CFO, and prior to that served as CFO and executive vice president of sales strategy for TV Guide Network. She has also spent time as an executive at NBCUniversal’s corporate finance, corporate development and strategy, CNBC and TV and film distribution divisions. Thurlow first began her career at General Electric.

“Amy is an extremely talented and dynamic executive, who is poised to drive continued growth and exciting accomplishments at DCP. She is also surrounded by an incredible group of leaders and colleagues who we have the utmost confidence in” said Valence Media co-CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu. “We are thankful to Mike, whose leadership and creativity helped drive record growth at DCP during his tenure. Luckily, we’ll continue to work closely together and we look forward to supporting his next adventure.”

A Valence Media-owned producer of televised live event entertainment, Dick Clark Productions also produces the “Academy of Country Music Awards,” “American Music Awards,” and the “Billboard Music Awards.”

Mahan, a former investment banker who has steered DCP for the last six years, was previously the president of the TV Guide Network and tvguide.com, and before that led corporate and business development for DCP.

“I am incredibly grateful to have led such a special organization and thankful to all of my hard-working and talented colleagues for their support” said Mahan. “I am excited to pass the reins to Amy, who I have had the privilege of working with for more than 10 years, as I know she will successfully steer the company to new heights well into the next decade.”

