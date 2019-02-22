×
Amy Smart Among Four to Join DC Universe Series 'Stargirl'

CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The upcoming DC Universe series “Stargirl” has rounded out its main cast.

Amy Smart, Neil Jackson, Hunter Sansone and Trae Romano have all joined the show in series regular roles, Variety has learned.

Smart will play Barbara Whitmore, the mother of Courtney Whitmore, a.k.a Stargirl. Now that her teenage daughter Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is older, Barbara is jumping back into the workforce and striving to be the best mother and provider she can be to her daughter, her new husband (Luke Wilson), and her new stepson (Romano).

Romano plays Mike Dugan, Pat’s overly-charming teenage son and Courtney’s new stepbrother. Sansone and Jackson will be playing undisclosed DC characters.

Smart is known for her roles in films like “Crank” and “Crank 2: High Voltage,” “Varsity Blues,” “Road Trip,” and “The Butterfly Effect.” On the TV side, she recently recurred on CBS’ “MacGyver” and has also appered on shows such as “Justified,” “Shameless,” “Scrubs,” and “Felicity.” She is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Jackson recently appeared in Season 2 of “Westworld” and the film “Welcome to Marwen.” He is currently filming a role in “Kingsman: The Great Game” in London. His other film credits include “Quantum of Solace,” “Alexander,” and “Nocturnal Animals.” He is co-managed by Industry Entertainment and Thruline Entertainment, and is also with Troika, and Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Sansone can next be seen in the film “Unfollow.” He previously appeared in the indie comedy “Drama Drama.” He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Romano previously appeared in the Vimeo series “555” and will also appear in the upcoming Comedy Central series “Robbie.” He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Snow Entertainment.

“Stargirl” is based on the DC characters created by Geoff Johns, who will write the first episode and serve as showrunner on the series Greg Berlanti, Johns, Sarah Schechter and Melissa Carter serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

