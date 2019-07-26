×

Amy Schumer Sets Hulu First-Look Deal, to Star in Comedy Series ‘Love, Beth’

By

TV Reporter

Amy Schumer'I Feel Pretty' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer is coming to Hulu.

Variety has learned that Schumer has set a first-look deal with the streamer. The first project under that deal will be the half-hour comedy series “Love, Beth,” which Schumer will star in, write, direct, and executive produce.

The series has received a ten episode first season order and is slated to launch in 2020. In addition to Schumer, her sister Kim Caramele will also executive produce along with Kevin Kane. Endeavor Content is representing international sales.

Schumer is primarily known for her stand up comedy, most recently having released the special “Amy Schumer: Growing.” As an actress, “Love, Beth” marks Schumer’s first starring role in a television series since her critically-acclaimed Comedy Central series “Inside Amy Schumer” signed off in 2016. Schumer also created, wrote, starred in, and executive produced that series in addition to directing multiple episodes. Schumer also wrote, starred in, and co-produced the hit comedy film “Trainwreck,” which grossed over $140 million worldwide when it was released in 2015.

She is repped by WME, Maverick, and Schreck Rose.

Hulu’s current comedy slate includes shows like “PEN15,” “Shrill,” and “Ramy.” It was also recently announced that Hulu had acquired the Canadian comedy series “Letterkenny,” which will return as a Hulu original for its upcoming seventh season.

