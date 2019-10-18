×

Amy Schumer Documentary ‘Expecting Amy’ Ordered at HBO Max

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Amy Schumer
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Schumer’s journey through her pregnancy is coming to HBO Max.

The streamer, set to launch in the spring of 2020, has ordered the documentary “Expecting Amy” (working title), which will provide a “unfiltered,” “behind-the-scenes” look at Schumer as she goes through a difficult pregnancy while touring and preparing for a stand-up special.

”Women are warriors, every one of us. And I hope sharing my story brings more awareness to the challenges of pregnancy and childbirth,” said Schumer.

The doc will show everything from Schumer’s hospitalizations, to her going out in front of a crowd of thousands, to quiet moments at home with her family. According to HBO Max it will begin the day she found out she was pregnant, and take viewers through the birth of her child.

Schumer performed and released her Netflix latest special “Growing” while pregnant back in March. During the special, she joked about her pregnancy, her marriage and her personal growth.

“Amy Schumer is an inspiration and this project is such an honest look at her experience being on the road while preparing for her special,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max in a statement. “Her willingness to showcase her immense vulnerability, during the most challenging time in her life, is both empowering and hilarious.”

Produced by Schumer, “Expecting Amy” is being edited by Alexander Hammer, who previously edited “Homecoming” for Beyonce.

