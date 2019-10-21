Amy Poehler, Jessica Goldberg Team for Drama Put Pilot at NBC

Jessica Goldberg is set to write a drama with a put pilot order at NBC that Amy Poehler will executive produce.

The project is titled “The Mother-in-Law,” based on the novel of the same name by Sally Hepworth. It is described as a thriller centered around a woman’s complicated relationship with her husband’s family that ends in death.

Goldberg will executive produce in addition to writing. Poehler will executive produce via Paper Kite Productions along with Kate Arend, the company’s head of production. Hepworth will also executive produce along with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Universal Television, where both Poehler and Goldberg are under deals, will produce.

Goldberg serves as writer and showrunner on the upcoming Netflix space drama “Away,” which stars Hilary Swank. She previously created the Hulu series “The Path,” with her other credits including shows such as “Parenthood” and “Deception.” She is repped by McKuin Frankel.

Poehler and Paper Kite currently produce the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll.” Their upcoming projects include the Adult Swim series “Three Busy Debras,” the Fox animated comedy “Duncanville,” and the feature “Moxie.” Poehler is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloan Offer.