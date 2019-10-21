×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Poehler, Jessica Goldberg Team for Drama Put Pilot at NBC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Poehler Jessica Goldberg
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jessica Goldberg is set to write a drama with a put pilot order at NBC that Amy Poehler will executive produce.

The project is titled “The Mother-in-Law,” based on the novel of the same name by Sally Hepworth. It is described as a thriller centered around a woman’s complicated relationship with her husband’s family that ends in death.

Goldberg will executive produce in addition to writing. Poehler will executive produce via Paper Kite Productions along with Kate Arend, the company’s head of production. Hepworth will also executive produce along with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Universal Television, where both Poehler and Goldberg are under deals, will produce.

Goldberg serves as writer and showrunner on the upcoming Netflix space drama “Away,” which stars Hilary Swank. She previously created the Hulu series “The Path,” with her other credits including shows such as “Parenthood” and “Deception.” She is repped by McKuin Frankel.

Poehler and Paper Kite currently produce the critically-acclaimed Netflix series “Russian Doll.” Their upcoming projects include the Adult Swim series “Three Busy Debras,” the Fox animated comedy “Duncanville,” and the feature “Moxie.” Poehler is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloan Offer.

More TV

  • Beau Willimon Hulu The First

    Beau Willimon, Katie Cappiello to Produce 'Slut' Series Adaptation at Netflix

    Playwright Katie Cappiello is teaming with “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon to bring an adaptation of her 2013 play “Slut” to the small screen. The show, titled “Grand Army,” is set up at Netflix with Odessa A’zion set to lead the cast. “Grand Army” follows five students at the largest public high school in [...]

  • How 'Catherine the Great,' 'Chernobyl' Challenge

    How 'Catherine the Great,' 'Chernobyl' Challenge the Hollywood Script on Russia

    Hollywood loves a good baddie, and for the last 50 or so years, a large proportion of those villains have been Russian. Take Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who killed Apollo Creed in the ring in “Rocky IV,” or Ivan Korshunov (Gary Oldman), who hijacked the President’s plane in “Air Force One,” or more recently the [...]

  • HBO Max Orders 'Crazy Rich Asians'-Style

    HBO Max Orders 'Crazy Rich Asians'-Style Docuseries 'The Ho's'

    HBO Max is continuing its content push with an order for a “Crazy Rich Asians” inspired docuseries. Titled “The Ho’s,” the eight-episode half-hour series hails from Lionsgate TV and plunges viewers into the over-the-top world of the Ho’s, a Vietnamese immigrant family who built a multi-million dollar bank, a real estate development company and a [...]

  • Fox Corp Names AMC's Yoel Flohr

    Fox Corp Names AMC's Yoel Flohr Executive VP of Technology, Digital

    Fox Corporation has hired Yoel Flohr as executive vice president of technology and digital, Variety has learned He will report to Fox Corporation chief technology officer and president of digital Paul Cheesbrough. In his new role, Flohr will lead the digital product portfolio for Fox Entertainment, overseeing existing digital products and relationships, including Fox Now. [...]

  • Monica Lewinsky

    Monica Lewinsky to Produce Documentary ‘15 Minutes of Shame’ for HBO Max

    Monica Lewinsky has teamed with “Catfish” co-host and producer Max Joseph to produce “15 Minutes of Shame,” a documentary for HBO Max about the culture of public shaming. “15 Minutes of Shame” is described as a look at people from around the world who have been caught up in a situation that involved public criticism [...]

  • 'Riverdale' Team Sets Drama Pilot at

    'Riverdale' Team Sets Drama Pilot at HBO Max

    “Riverdale” Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and two of the show’s writers have set up the drama “The Shelley Society” at HBO Max with a pilot order, Variety has confirmed. The project follows a young Mary Shelley and a band of her fellow Romantics, including Percy Bysshe Shelley and Lord Byron, as they battle supernatural threats, including the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad