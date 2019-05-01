×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Resident’ Co-Creator Amy Holden Jones Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: John Brawley

The Resident” co-creator Amy Holden Jones has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, just five days before the medical drama’s season 2 finale.

Overall deals have been coming thick and fast at the TV studio since it was acquired by Disney a little over a month ago, with more apparently in the pipeline. Holden Jones’ deal is the eighth such agreement announced in the last few weeks. The other creatives who have recently signed with Twentieth Television are Liz Meriwether, Drew Goddard, Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar, and Marlene King.

“Peter Rice, Dana, Jonnie, Howard and everyone at the studio have provided me with invaluable support, combined with that rarest prize, creative freedom.  I’m deeply grateful to them and to the entire team at 20th, and incredibly excited to start this new journey together,” said Holden Jones.

Her previous TV credits include the ABC series “Black Box,” which she also created. On the film side, her credits include “Mystic Pizza” and “Indecent Proposal.” Holden Jones was initially hired by legendary director Martin Scorsese as his assistant on “Taxi Driver.”

Related

“Amy delivered one of the most compelling procedurals on television in ‘The Resident,’ and she is not done by any stretch. She’s brimming with ideas, and we’re excited to have her continued services on our series as well as her development. She’s an important voice,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th Century Fox TV in a statement.

She is represented by WME, 3 Arts, and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • 'Resident' Co-Creator Amy Holden Jones Signs

    'The Resident' Co-Creator Amy Holden Jones Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

    “The Resident” co-creator Amy Holden Jones has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, just five days before the medical drama’s season 2 finale. Overall deals have been coming thick and fast at the TV studio since it was acquired by Disney a little over a month ago, with more apparently in [...]

  • Million Little Things Food Styling

    How Food Stylists Find the Right Recipe for TV Show Meals

    Tamara Reynolds’ first gig as a food stylist was no small job. Tasked with creating around 200 plates that, as she recalls, “would look Wolfgang Puck-y” for a wedding scene on the now-defunct USA Network series “Royal Pains,” her dishes included red kale and a zucchini cup filled with mashed potatoes and topped with cherry [...]

  • Batwoman The CW

    From 'Batwoman' to 'Evil,' a Look at Pilot Season's Buzziest Projects

    With the WGA-ATA war fully raging, diversity discussions at the forefront of the industry and numerous new rivals entering the original-content game, there is arguably more pressure than ever on the broadcast networks to make the right call when it comes to pilot pickups. Here’s what Variety’s insiders are saying about this season’s offerings. ABC On [...]

  • EP_6_0036.ARW

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in May 2019

    Amazon Prime apparently doesn’t want you sleeping this month. From Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of the 1977 horror film “Suspiria” debuting on the streamer May 3, to all seven of the “Friday the 13th” movies dropping on May 31, the month has a lot of scares in store for Amazon Prime subscribers. But non-horror fans also [...]

  • Walk of Fame Lucy Liu

    How Lucy Liu Battled Against a Lack of Diversity to Become a Hollywood Star

    2019 may just be the year of Lucy Liu. The actress-turned-director-and-producer will wrap up her seven-season run as Dr. Joan Watson on CBS crime drama “Elementary” and then star in new streaming series, “Why Women Kill,” which she will also direct. She also inked a development deal with ABC Studios Intl. for “Unsung Heroes,” an [...]

  • Jaden Smith to Play Kanye West

    Jaden Smith to Play Young Kanye West in Showtime Anthology Series 'Omniverse'

    Kanye West and Jaden Smith are teaming up for a Showtime series. Smith it attached to the star in the series, titled “Omniverse,” while West will executive produce. Showtime has ordered a script for the series. “Omniverse” is a limited half-hour anthology series examining the many doors of perception. Season 1 will explore the Ego [...]

  • Michael Chiklis

    Michael Chiklis to Star in Drama Series 'Coyote' in Development at Paramount Network

    Michael Chiklis will star in and executive produce the drama “Coyote” currently in development at Paramount Network, Variety has learned. The series follows Ben Clemens (Chiklis) who, on the day of his mandatory retirement from the United States Border Patrol, discovers an illicit tunnel used to mainline black market goods into the United States from Mexico. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad