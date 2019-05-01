‘The Resident’ Co-Creator Amy Holden Jones Signs 20th Century Fox TV Deal

“The Resident” co-creator Amy Holden Jones has signed a new overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, just five days before the medical drama’s season 2 finale.

Overall deals have been coming thick and fast at the TV studio since it was acquired by Disney a little over a month ago, with more apparently in the pipeline. Holden Jones’ deal is the eighth such agreement announced in the last few weeks. The other creatives who have recently signed with Twentieth Television are Liz Meriwether, Drew Goddard, Jason Winer, Octavia Spencer, Nora Smith, Jake Kasdan & Melvin Mar, and Marlene King.

“Peter Rice, Dana, Jonnie, Howard and everyone at the studio have provided me with invaluable support, combined with that rarest prize, creative freedom. I’m deeply grateful to them and to the entire team at 20th, and incredibly excited to start this new journey together,” said Holden Jones.

Her previous TV credits include the ABC series “Black Box,” which she also created. On the film side, her credits include “Mystic Pizza” and “Indecent Proposal.” Holden Jones was initially hired by legendary director Martin Scorsese as his assistant on “Taxi Driver.”

“Amy delivered one of the most compelling procedurals on television in ‘The Resident,’ and she is not done by any stretch. She’s brimming with ideas, and we’re excited to have her continued services on our series as well as her development. She’s an important voice,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th Century Fox TV in a statement.

She is represented by WME, 3 Arts, and Hirsch Wallerstein.