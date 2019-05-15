TBS Orders Series From ‘Full Frontal’ Correspondant Amy Hoggart, Greenlights Nasim Pedrad Comedy

Timed to its participation in the WarnerMedia upfront festivities, TBS has ordered two new shows to series and announced the renewal of two comedies.

Take a look at what shows will be joining and returning to the network’s 2019-2020 schedule.

Series Orders

TBS has decided to give “Full Frontal” correspondant Amy Hoggart her own show.

The untitled project will be a half-hour, non-political series which will explore everyday problems through Hoggart’s unique humor, blending scripted and unscripted segments.

Hoggart will pen the series, while continuing her correspondent duties on Samantha Bee’s show.

“I’m so relieved to be finally getting my money’s worth after an expensive and so far useless psychology course,” said Hoggart. “I’ll be exploring the topics we all have a hard time coping with, learn why we do the insane things we do, and unnecessarily demean myself for laughs. I’m beyond thrilled to continue my creative partnership with Sam and the wonderful team at TBS.”

Hoggart has been a correspondant on “Full Frontal” since 2016, producing pieces on issues such as Brexit.

“Amy is an amazing talent that we’ve enjoyed watching blossom,” said Bee in a statement. “Her irreverent style of storytelling combined with her hysterically smart on-screen presence will make for entertaining and insightful television.”

TBS has also given the greenlight to “Chad,” a single-camera comedy series from “SNL” alumna Nasim Pedrad.

The 10-episode series will follow a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity.

“I’m so grateful to TBS for believing in Chad and giving an adult woman the opportunity to live her dream of playing a jarringly awkward teenage boy, while also running the show behind the camera,” said Pedrad, who will serve as a writer, executive producer and co-showrunner.

She will be joined by co-stars Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, and Alexa Loo.

Renewals

In other TBS-related news, the network has renewed Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe comedy “Miracle Workers” for a second season, as well as “The Last O.G.” for a third.

The former, which hails from “Man Seeking Woman” creator Simon Rich, represented the network’s second most-viewed show this season behind “The Detour,” with a tick under 1 million total viewers per episode.

Season 1 of “Miracle Workers” was a Heaven-set workplace comedy, and Rich had previously stated that if it was to have a second season, viewers could expect a radical departure from the first. Given the description for the show’s second outing, it would appear that he is making good on his promise.

Season 2 will be a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered, centered on a group of villagers in the dark ages trying to stay positive in an age of inequality and fake news. The new instalment will feature series regulars Radcliffe, Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni in new roles.

Meanwhile, the sophomore season of “The Last O.G.,” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, came in as the fourth most-watched show on TBS, with roughly 900,000 total viewers per episode.

Co-created and executive-produced by Jordan Peele, season two of the show saw Morgan’s character Tray go all in on his dreams of becoming a chef, while his ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) collaborated with an unlikely business partner.

Morgan and Haddish will return for the third season, as well as series regulars Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland.

TNT News

Fellow WarnerMedia property TNT has issued a series order for “Shaq Life,” an immersive docuseries which offers unprecedented access to the day-to-day life of former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

“Over the years I’ve had many endeavors outside of sports but never this many all at once. I’m ready to bring viewers along for the wild ride that is my life,” said O’Neal.

The series will follow Shaq during his post-NBA season summer break, as he embarks on an international DJ tour, films commercials, shoots a film, hosts the NBA Awards, and spends time with his five kids.