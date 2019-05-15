×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TBS Orders Series From ‘Full Frontal’ Correspondant Amy Hoggart, Greenlights Nasim Pedrad Comedy

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: TBS

Timed to its participation in the WarnerMedia upfront festivities, TBS has ordered two new shows to series and announced the renewal of two comedies.

Take a look at what shows will be joining and returning to the network’s 2019-2020 schedule.

Series Orders

TBS has decided to give “Full Frontal” correspondant Amy Hoggart her own show.

The untitled project will be a half-hour, non-political series which will explore everyday problems through Hoggart’s unique humor, blending scripted and unscripted segments.

Hoggart will pen the series, while continuing her correspondent duties on Samantha Bee’s show.

“I’m so relieved to be finally getting my money’s worth after an expensive and so far useless psychology course,” said Hoggart. “I’ll be exploring the topics we all have a hard time coping with, learn why we do the insane things we do, and unnecessarily demean myself for laughs. I’m beyond thrilled to continue my creative partnership with Sam and the wonderful team at TBS.”

Related

Hoggart has been a correspondant on “Full Frontal” since 2016, producing pieces on issues such as Brexit.

“Amy is an amazing talent that we’ve enjoyed watching blossom,” said Bee in a statement. “Her irreverent style of storytelling combined with her hysterically smart on-screen presence will make for entertaining and insightful television.”

TBS has also given the greenlight to “Chad,” a single-camera comedy series from “SNL” alumna Nasim Pedrad.

The 10-episode series will follow a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity.

“I’m so grateful to TBS for believing in Chad and giving an adult woman the opportunity to live her dream of playing a jarringly awkward teenage boy, while also running the show behind the camera,” said Pedrad, who will serve as a writer, executive producer and co-showrunner.

She will be joined by co-stars Ella Mika, Saba Homayoon, Paul Chahidi, Jake Ryan, and Alexa Loo.

Renewals

In other TBS-related news, the network has renewed Steve Buscemi and Daniel Radcliffe comedy “Miracle Workers” for a second season, as well as “The Last O.G.” for a third.

The former, which hails from “Man Seeking Woman” creator Simon Rich, represented the network’s second most-viewed show this season behind “The Detour,” with a tick under 1 million total viewers per episode.

Season 1 of “Miracle Workers” was a Heaven-set workplace comedy, and Rich had previously stated that if it was to have a second season, viewers could expect a radical departure from the first. Given the description for the show’s second outing, it would appear that he is making good on his promise.

Season 2 will be a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered, centered on a group of villagers in the dark ages trying to stay positive in an age of inequality and fake news. The new instalment will feature series regulars Radcliffe, Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Karan Soni in new roles.

Meanwhile, the sophomore season of “The Last O.G.,” starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish, came in as the fourth most-watched show on TBS, with roughly 900,000 total viewers per episode.

Co-created and executive-produced by Jordan Peele, season two of the show saw Morgan’s character Tray go all in on his dreams of becoming a chef, while his ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) collaborated with an unlikely business partner.

Morgan and Haddish will return for the third season, as well as series regulars Ryan Gaul, Allen Maldonado, Taylor Mosby and Dante Hoagland.

TNT News

Fellow WarnerMedia property TNT has issued a series order for “Shaq Life,” an immersive docuseries which offers unprecedented access to the day-to-day life of former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

“Over the years I’ve had many endeavors outside of sports but never this many all at once. I’m ready to bring viewers along for the wild ride that is my life,” said O’Neal.

The series will follow Shaq during his post-NBA season summer break, as he embarks on an international DJ tour, films commercials, shoots a film, hosts the NBA Awards, and spends time with his five kids.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • 'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for

    'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition for Final Season Do-Over Snowballs

    UPDATED: A petition by an angry fan demanding that HBO remake the final season of “Game of Thrones” has now been signed by more than 350,000 people. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are the target of the petition, which asserts that the pair, who have shepherded the HBO hit from the beginning, “have proven [...]

  • Batwoman -- “Pilot” -- Image Number:

    CW 2019-2020 Primetime Schedule: 'Batwoman' Teams With 'Supergirl' on Sunday

    The CW is sending its buzzed-about “Batwoman” to Sunday in the fall to pair with “Supergirl,” while the new spin on “Nancy Drew” slides behind the buzzy “Riverdale” on Wednesday. CW is adding just two new shows in the fall, a nod to the underlying strength of its schedule. CW president Mark Pedowitz emphasized as [...]

  • HBO Europe Releases Trailer for Lukas

    HBO Europe Releases First Look Trailer for Lukas Moodysson TV Comedy 'Gosta'

    HBO Europe has released the first-look teaser trailer for Lukas Moodysson’s upcoming TV comedy series “Gosta.” The highly-anticipated show marks the acclaimed Swedish filmmaker’s first foray into television and was HBO’s first commissioned drama series out of Scandinavia. The eponymous Gosta (Vilhelm Blomgren) is a 28-year old child psychologist who gets his first job in [...]

  • Cineflix Sells ITV, Netflix Drama 'Marcella'

    Cineflix Rights Sells ITV, Netflix Crime Drama 'Marcella' to Polar+ in France

    ITV, Netflix crime drama “Marcella” has been acquired by Polar+ for France. Cineflix Rights, which handles global rights to the Anna Friel show, announced the French deal with Polar+, which is part of the Canal+ group. Polar+ took rights to the eight-part first season of the award-winning show which is currently in production on its [...]

  • Riverdale -- "Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the

    'Riverdale' Boss on Season 3 Finale Time Jump and Gargoyle King Reveal

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Chapter Fifty-Seven: Survive the Night,” the third season finale of “Riverdale.” The Gargoyle King was finally unmasked on “Riverdale’s” third season finale, but like everything within that show, things were not as simple as they first appeared to be. While it was Chic (Hart Denton) [...]

  • COBHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Fran

    Fulwell 73 Kicks Off Documentary Series on Chelsea Women's Soccer Team

    British production company Fulwell 73 is set to produce documentary series “Flying High,” following a season in the lives of the Chelsea soccer club’s women’s team. The fly-on-the-wall series will follow the team through the 2019-20 season and look at the rapid rise in interest in the women’s game. The eight-part series will go behind [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad