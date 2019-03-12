×
Amy Adams Sets First-Look Deal at HBO, to Develop ‘Poisonwood Bible’ Limited Series

Amy Adams True American
CREDIT: Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Amy Adams and her manager Stacy O’Neil are launching a new production company that has secured a first-look deal at HBOVariety has learned.

The new company is called Bond Group Entertainment, with Kathleen Clifford set to serve as vice president of TV development for the company. Clifford was previously the director of original programming for Starz and prior to that was at Grady Girl Productions, Legendary Entertainment, and ICM.

The first project to be developed under the first-look deal will be an adaptation of the Barbara Kingsolver novel “The Poisonwood Bible.” The story follows Orleanna Price, the wife of an evangelical missionary who takes her and their four daughters to the Belgian Congo in the midst of colonial upheaval in 1959. Adams and O’Neil will executive produce, with Anya Epstein and Kingsolver set to write and executive produce.

“The Poisonwood Bible” was published in 1998 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1999.

This marks just the second project that Adams has produced in her career. The six-time Oscar nominee previously executive produced and starred in the recent HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects,” for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe. “Sharp Objects” was itself based on the Gillian Flynn novel of the same name. She was also nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for her role in the 2018 film “Vice.”

Adams is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane Offer.

Adams’ company’s new deal also comes just one day after it was announced that “Silicon Valley” co-creator and showrunner Mike Judge had renewed his overall deal at the premium cabler in addition to setting up two new comedy projects with production commitments.

