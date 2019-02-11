Terry Crews, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough Join ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 14 (EXCLUSIVE)

“America’s Got Talent” has set a new host and members of its judging panel going into Season 14, Variety has learned.

Terry Crews will take over as host of the NBC competition show from Tyra Banks. In addition, Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough will serve as judges on the upcoming season, joining returning judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Mel B. and Heidi Klum will not return as judges.

NBC’s unrivaled and beloved summer sensation “America’s Got Talent” revs up the excitement for season 14 with award-winning actress, author and producer Gabrielle Union and actress, dancer, singer and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough joining the judging panel. In addition, Terry Crews will serve as host of the hit series, a role he currently fills on the highly rated “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

Crews currently hosts “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.” He also stars on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which recently debuted its sixth season on NBC. He is also known for roles in films like “Deadpool 2,” the “Expendables” franchise, and “Sorry to Bother You.” Crews has also become a highly-visible part of the #MeToo movement after coming forward with his own story of sexual assault at the hands of former WME partner Adam Venit. Crews is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Union will executive produce and star in the “Bad Boys” TV spinoff “L.A.’s Finest” on Charter’s Spectrum network that is set to premiere on May 13. She originated her character in the series in the film franchise. She is also known for starring in the BET series “Being Mary Jane” and for film roles like “Bring It On,” “Think Like a Man,” and “Breaking In.” She is repped by CAA and Atlas Artists.

Hough is a two-time professional dance champion and has appeared as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars.” She has also starred in such films as “Footloose,” “Rock of Ages,” “Safe Haven” and “Bigger.” She also starred in Fox’s “Grease: Live” and will be seen in the upcoming Netflix anthology series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.” She is repped by WME and Untitled Entertainment.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of ‘America’s Got Talent’ is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike. As their partner in crime, host Terry Crews will continue to light up the stage with his quick wit and unending charm.”

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane, and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

“Our millions of longtime viewers have already embraced Terry as the host of ‘AGT: The Champions,’ and we are excited to welcome Gabrielle and Julianne to the ‘AGT’ family,” said Trish Kinane, president of entertainment programming for Fremantle North America. “They are ready to bring a new level of expertise, energy, entertainment and fun to our judging panel.”