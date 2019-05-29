×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Premieres Low, Wins Tuesday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Despite new judge Gabrielle Union issuing her first ever Golden Buzzer to 22-year-old singer Kodi Lee in a heartwarming moment, the season 14 debut of “America’s Got Talent” delivered the series’ lowest ever viewership for a premiere.

The premiere won Tuesday night with a 1.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 9.74 million total viewers, however, that’s down 34% on the season 13 premiere which garnered a 2.5 and just over 12 million total viewers back in the summer of 2018, while the season 12 premiere yielded similar figures with a 2.7 rating and 12.3 million total viewers.

With a lower “America’s Got Talent” lead in than NBC would have hoped, the network debuted another unscripted series in “Songland” on Tuesday night. The new series, which is produced by former “Voice” judge Adam Levine and sees renowned music producers evaluating and reworking aspiring songwriters’ original material, delivered a 1.2 rating in 18-49 and 5.85 million total viewers. Those figures were easily enough to claim victory in the 10 p.m. slot (the competition was “Blood & Treasure” on CBS which scored a 0.5 and the finale of “1969” on ABC which scored a 0.6), and represent a solid summer debut, however, NBC would likely have been looking for a stronger first performance from the show.

Related

The “America’s Got Talent,” “Songland” one-two helped NBC to a handy overall victory on Tuesday night. The Peacock registered a 1.5 average rating across the night, followed by ABC with a 0.8, Fox a 0.7 and CBS with a 0.6.

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More TV

  • Rent Live

    'Rent' Team Breaks Down Angel's Fever Dream in 'Contact'

    Angel Dumott Schunard’s swan song in “Rent” is the double-entendre infused “Contact,” a high-concept number that features the whole company. The song begins seemingly just as a representation of the various couples’ sex lives but soon turns into a heartbreaking solo as Angel enters a fever dream and then dies of complications from HIV/AIDS. Jonathan [...]

  • Deadwood David Milch

    'Deadwood' Cast, Creator Look Back at the Long Road to the HBO Western's Return

    A few days into shooting the “Deadwood” movie, David Milch had the show’s cast and crew in tears. On most mornings at the film’s Melody Ranch set in Santa Clarita, Calif., Milch would start the day by giving a pep talk. But this one was extra wistful. “It was the third day of shooting when [...]

  • Eric Lange Escape at Dannemora Chapter

    Eric Lange on Using 'Austin Powers Teeth' to Perfect 'Escape at Dannemora' Performance

    For his role as the real-life Lyle Mitchell, husband to the woman who helped two Clinton Correctional Facility, N.Y., inmates escape in Showtime’s limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” Eric Lange gained 40 pounds and wore a wig and a set of fake teeth. The physical transformation helped him get inside the mind of the man [...]

  • Good Omens Killing Eve

    'Good Omens,' 'Killing Eve,' 'Dead to Me' Co-Stars Vie for Same Emmys

    As the volume of original scripted series has continued to grow, the number of central characters, often embodied by big name talent, has increased as well. This is causing an influx of co-stars seeing their names alongside each other’s on the lead acting nomination ballots at the Emmys. “The volume of original programming now and [...]

  • Desus Nice and The Kid Mero

    Showtime's Desus & Mero to Host This Year's TV Critics Association Awards

    Desus & Mero are on deckington to host this year’s Television Critics Association Awards. The duo, who launched their new Showtime talk show in February (and expanded it to twice a week earlier this month) will take the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom as the 35th annual TCA Awards takes place on Saturday, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad