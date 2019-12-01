‘America’s Got Talent’ Producers, NBC Say They’re ‘Working With’ Gabrielle Union in New Statement

“America’s Got Talent” network NBC and producers Fremantle and Syco have released a new statement regarding former “AGT” host Gabrielle Union’s exit from the series.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the group said Sunday in a joint statement. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

The statement comes five days after Variety‘s report that Union was let go from “America’s Got Talent” following complaints about a toxic workplace culture on the series.

Among the incidents Variety reported on, citing multiple sources with close knowledge of the series, was an offensive on-camera joke told by guest star Jay Leno that Union asked to be escalated to NBC human resources. Widely seen by people present as insensitive to Asian communities, many of the sources Variety spoke with said the matter went unreported. Union was also given constant notes that her rotating hairstyles were “too black” for the competition series’ audience, four people with knowledge of the critique told Variety.

Time’s Up and numerous Hollywood women have called for NBC to launch an investigation since the Nov. 26 report.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo asserted that “workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.”