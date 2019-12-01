×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘America’s Got Talent’ Producers, NBC Say They’re ‘Working With’ Gabrielle Union in New Statement

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Gabrielle Union'America's Got Talent' TV show, Season 14, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2019Wearing Georges Chakra
CREDIT: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“America’s Got Talent” network NBC and producers Fremantle and Syco have released a new statement regarding former “AGT” host Gabrielle Union’s exit from the series.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the group said Sunday in a joint statement. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

The statement comes five days after Variety‘s report that Union was let go from “America’s Got Talent” following complaints about a toxic workplace culture on the series.

Among the incidents Variety reported on, citing multiple sources with close knowledge of the series, was an offensive on-camera joke told by guest star Jay Leno that Union asked to be escalated to NBC human resources. Widely seen by people present as insensitive to Asian communities, many of the sources Variety spoke with said the matter went unreported. Union was also given constant notes that her rotating hairstyles were “too black” for the competition series’ audience, four people with knowledge of the critique told Variety. 

Time’s Up and numerous Hollywood women have called for NBC to launch an investigation since the Nov. 26 report.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo asserted that “workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.”

More TV

  • Gabrielle Union'America's Got Talent' TV show,

    'America's Got Talent' Producers, NBC Say They're 'Working With' Gabrielle Union in New Statement

    “America’s Got Talent” network NBC and producers Fremantle and Syco have released a new statement regarding former “AGT” host Gabrielle Union’s exit from the series. “We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the group said Sunday in a joint statement. “We are [...]

  • Marriage Story

    What's Coming to Netflix in December 2019

    As Christmas nears, Netflix will ring in this holiday season with new Kris Kringle-themed films including “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” “Home for Christmas” and “A Family Reunion Christmas.” Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, will be celebrating Hanukkah with her newest stand-up special “Black Mitzvah,” in which she shares how she’s embracing her roots after discovering her [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

    With the holidays around the corner, Amazon Prime Video is adding an abundance of movies and TV shows to stream while relaxing at home. A majority of fresh content will drop on the first of the month, starting with Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” and Kevin Bacon’s “Footloose” on Dec. 1. For superhero enthusiasts, “Hancock” and [...]

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Asks Fans to Sign $1 Million NDA Before Comedy Show

    Whatever you do, never tweet at a Pete Davidson comedy show. The “Saturday Night Live” cast member has recently been doling out non-disclosure agreements before each of his recent comedy shows. Most recently, fans attending Davidson’s standup at the Sydney Goldstein Theater were asked to sign a lengthy contract that forbade them from tweeting or [...]

  • Olaf balloon93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day

    TV Ratings: Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Deflates on NBC, NFL Scores for CBS

    The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which featured the whacky highlight of a man dressed as a stick of butter interrupting Al Roker, was down in total viewership from last year’s edition. The show averaged 22.1 million viewers, down around 7% on last year’s 23.7 million viewers. It scored a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49, [...]

  • Breaking Bad Pose Star Trek the

    The Best Non-Netflix Shows on Netflix

    It’s no secret that as a content producer, Netflix Originals have contributed heavily to the peak TV era. In fact, earlier this year the streaming behemoth announced a focus on originals to bank new subscribers. But that is far from all the platform does. In fact, in the sea of series on the service, there [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad