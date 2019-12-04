NBC Opening Formal Investigation Into ‘America’s Got Talent’ After Meeting With Ousted Judge Gabrielle Union

NBC is launching a deeper investigation into its reality competition series “America’s Got Talent,” eight days after Variety exclusively reported that judge Gabrielle Union would not return to the series amid complaints of toxic culture on set.

Union and the network sat for five hours in a fact-finding meeting on Tuesday evening, both parties said, prompting a deeper probe from NBC.

“The initial conversation was candid and productive. While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution,” an NBC spokesperson said.

Union tweeted Wednesday that she resurfaced season-long complaints of racial insensitivity on behalf of both show producers and contestants. Variety reported that her concerns earned her a reputation as difficult.

More to come…