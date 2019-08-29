‘American Princess’ Canceled After One Season at Lifetime

Lifetime has no more scripted content left on its slate.

The network has canceled “American Princess” after a single season which, coupled with “You” season 2 moving to Netflix and “UnReal” season 4 moving to Hulu, means its slate is now entirely made up of TV movies and docuseries.

“American Princess” hailed from Jamie Denbo and Jenji Kohan and revolved around a socialite who winds up joining a Renaissance Faire troupe. It ended its run on July 7 and starred Georgia Flood, Lucas Neff, Seana Kofoed, Rory O’Malley, and Mary Hollis Inboden.

The series hailed from A+E Studios and IM Global Television and. Denbo (“Ronna & Beverly”) created the series and exec produced with “Orange Is the New Black” showrunner Kohan and “OITNB” vet Tara Herrmann.

The 10-episode series centered on an Upper East Side socialite who becomes a viral sensation for bailing out on her dream countryside wedding after learning that her fiancé has been cheating on her. She winds up getting stranded with a Renaissance Faire outfit with no phone and no means of getting home.

In his review of the series, Variety critic Daniel D’Addario deemed the “gross-out comedy” to be a “particularly poor brand fit for Lifetime.”

“The show uses bawdy body humor to express a fundamental disrespect for its characters, ripping them apart in hopes it can provide a moment’s amusement, even as the aftertaste is increasingly grotty,” D’Addario wrote.

The network does have multiple scripted projects in development, however, sources say they are not yet ready to be unveiled.