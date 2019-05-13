×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘American Idol’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ABC

American Idol” has been renewed for a third season at ABC.

This will be the singing competition show’s 18th season overall, including the 15 seasons that aired on Fox before the show moved to ABC in 2018.

The question remains, however, if the show’s current judging panel of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return for the new season. As Variety reported on Sunday, ABC and series producer Fremantle are in discussions about ways to bring down costs on the show. Among those is Perry’s salary at an astounding $25 million a year. An individual with knowledge of the negotiations said that offers have been made to all three to return but it remains to be seen if they will sign on again. Host Ryan Seacrest is believed to be under a long-term deal.

In Live+7 through April 21, “Idol’s” two hour Sunday installment is averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers, ranking it as the second-highest rated unscripted series on ABC behind “The Bachelor.” The Monday episodes are close behind with a 1.5 rating and 8.3 million viewers. However, the series has hit multiple new lows during its most recent run.

Related

American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More TV

  • NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- 2019 NBCUniversal

    'The Office,' Rami Malek, Seth Meyers and More: 5 Things We Learned From NBC's Upfront

    NBCUniversal held its 2019-2020 upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday morning at Radio City Music Hall in New York. In touting its new and returning wares for NBC, USA, Syfy, Bravo, Telemundo, E!, and other networks, here are a few things we noticed: Advertising is good: NBCUniversal opened its 2019 upfront presentation with a montage [...]

  • Brittney Ramsdell

    Universal Music Group Ups Brittney Ramsdell to Multi-Label Film & TV Synch Role

    Universal Music Group (UMG) has promoted Brittney Ramsdell to senior vice president of film and TV synchronization for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings, Island Records and Verve Label Group. The Santa Monica-based executive reports to UMG executive vice president Michele Anthony and will oversee synch efforts across film, television, video games, commercials and all other [...]

  • Starz Plans Emmy FYC Activation in

    Starz Plans Emmy FYC Activation in June at Westfield Century City Mall (EXCLUSIVE)

    Starz is shaking up its Emmy campaign plans, partnering with the Westfield Century City mall to create a pop-up “For Your Consideration” activation next month. The event, dubbed “Starz FYC: Creativity, Culture, Conversations,” will include an immersive installation showcasing some of the behind-the-scenes crafts on series such as “Power,” “American Gods,” “Vida” and “Outlander,” as [...]

  • PRODIGAL SON: L-R: Tom Payne and

    2019 Upfronts Season: New Fox Makes a Statement, Volume Holds Nearly Steady

    With nearly all series orders, cancellations, and renewals complete, the 2019-2020 season is taking shape. Despite the fact that this year’s new series order volume held up surprisingly well compared to last year, it was still a year of transitions and upheaval at the broadcast networks. From significant executive moves to Fox making its presence [...]

  • 'The Biggest Loser' Reboot Set at

    'The Biggest Loser' Reboot Set at USA

    “The Biggest Loser” will be rebooted on USA, the network announced Monday. “We’re re-imagining ‘The Biggest Loser’ for today’s audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise’s competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks, USA Network & Syfy. “USA’s recent reboot of ‘Temptation Island’ [...]

  • Susan Zirinsky

    CBS News Chief Zirinsky: 'We Are Building the CBS News of the Future'

     A lot of TV-news correspondents flocked to the southern U.S. border a year ago when migrant families were being separated. Manuel Bojorquez is doing the same after relatives have been reunited. The CBS News correspondent has for several weeks worked to meet with families split during last year’s U.S. crackdown at the border with Mexico. [...]

  • Lorne Michaels Neurotribe

    Lorne Michaels to Receive Cannes Lions' Inaugural Entertainment Person of the Year Award (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lorne Michaels, creator and executive producer of “Saturday Night Live,” will be honored with Cannes Lions’ first Entertainment Person of the Year award. The advertising festival is introducing the award to recognize the role entertainment plays in the marketing and communications industry, honoring an individual whose creativity inspires others to produce compelling, meaningful and entertaining [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad