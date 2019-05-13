‘American Idol’ Renewed for Season 3 at ABC

“American Idol” has been renewed for a third season at ABC.

This will be the singing competition show’s 18th season overall, including the 15 seasons that aired on Fox before the show moved to ABC in 2018.

The question remains, however, if the show’s current judging panel of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return for the new season. As Variety reported on Sunday, ABC and series producer Fremantle are in discussions about ways to bring down costs on the show. Among those is Perry’s salary at an astounding $25 million a year. An individual with knowledge of the negotiations said that offers have been made to all three to return but it remains to be seen if they will sign on again. Host Ryan Seacrest is believed to be under a long-term deal.

In Live+7 through April 21, “Idol’s” two hour Sunday installment is averaging a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers, ranking it as the second-highest rated unscripted series on ABC behind “The Bachelor.” The Monday episodes are close behind with a 1.5 rating and 8.3 million viewers. However, the series has hit multiple new lows during its most recent run.

“American Idol” is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.