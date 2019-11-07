‘American Housewife,’ ‘Bless This Mess’ Picked Up for Six Additional Episodes at ABC

Both “American Housewife” and “Bless This Mess” have received orders for additional episodes at ABC.

Both shows have been picked up for six additional episodes at the broadcaster for their current seasons. “Bless This Mess” will now run for 19 episodes this season and “American Houswife” will run for 21.

“‘Bless This Mess’ has quickly become a fan favorite, due in large part to the expert wit of co-creators Lake Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether, and our incredibly talented and charismatic cast,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “This series exquisitely captures a witty and warm look into the close-knit communities of America’s heartland, and we are so excited to deliver more stories from ‘Bucksnort’ to the masses.” Burke added, “Sarah Dunn created something special with hit comedy ‘American Housewife,’ and the Otto family continues to entertain on a level that is relatable and hilarious. As Katie Otto, Katy Mixon delivers a welcome comedic relief with her acerbic take on life. These are two of the funniest, sharpest fish-out-of-water comedies on television. We’re proud of their incredible creative teams and look forward keeping viewers laughing this season.”

Sophomore series “Bless This Mess” stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios. Bell and Elizabeth Meriwether co-created the series and serve as executive producers. Barbie Adler, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Erin O’Malley, Katherine Pope and Shepard also executive produce.

Currently in its fourth season, “American Housewife” stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

“American Housewife” is written by Sarah Dunn and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.

(Pictured: “American Housewife”)