Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Cast (Watch)

Ryan Murphy has given fans their first real look at the cast for the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Murphy revealed the very ’80s looks of the cast, which includes: DeRon Horton, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Matthew Morrison, John Carroll Lynch, and Zach Villa. They join previously announced cast members Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, and “Pose” star Angelica Ross.

The video also solidifies that this season of the series will be inspired by classic slasher films like “Friday the 13th,” with the cast seemingly on the run from a murderer loose in the woods possibly at a summer camp.

Variety exclusively reported earlier this week that series mainstay Sarah Paulson will not be appearing in a major role this season, but it is possible she could appear in a smaller role or cameo. “American Horror Story: 1984” is set to premiere on Sept. 18. FX announced last year that it has renewed “American Horror Story” for a 10th season, despite Murphy exiting his deal with 20th Century Fox to make the move over to Netflix.