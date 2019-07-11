×

Ryan Murphy Reveals ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Cast (Watch)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Horror Story 1984
CREDIT: FX

Ryan Murphy has given fans their first real look at the cast for the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Murphy revealed the very ’80s looks of the cast, which includes: DeRon Horton, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Matthew Morrison, John Carroll Lynch, and Zach Villa. They join previously announced cast members Emma Roberts, Gus Kenworthy, and “Pose” star Angelica Ross.

The video also solidifies that this season of the series will be inspired by classic slasher films like “Friday the 13th,” with the cast seemingly on the run from a murderer loose in the woods possibly at a summer camp.

Variety exclusively reported earlier this week that series mainstay Sarah Paulson will not be appearing in a major role this season, but it is possible she could appear in a smaller role or cameo. “American Horror Story: 1984” is set to premiere on Sept. 18. FX announced last year that it has renewed “American Horror Story” for a 10th season, despite Murphy exiting his deal with 20th Century Fox to make the move over to Netflix.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Just Roll With It Disney Channel

    Disney Channel's Scripted-Improv Comedy Crew Shares How They 'Just Roll With It'

    The title of the new Disney Channel series “Just Roll With It” appears to be as much a directive for its cast and crew as it is a description of the multi-camera hybrid sitcom, which is part scripted and part improv. The plot revolves around the blended Bennett-Blatt family — strict mom Rachel (Suzi Barrett), [...]

  • Deadwood HBO

    Netflix, HBO Get Ready to Rumble as Emmy Nominations and Phase 2 of Voting Loom

    Last year, Netflix ended HBO’s 17-year Emmy-nomination domination, posting 112 nods overall (to HBO’s 108), continuing the service’s miraculous rise. Now comes the next goal, which may be in reach this year: Surpassing HBO’s all-time record. HBO earned 126 nominations in 2015, its all-time best and a number that Netflix could hit this year. It’s [...]

  • Sexy Beast Movie

    'Sexy Beast' Series Adaptation Gets Greenlight at Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

    A series adaptation of the 2000 movie “Sexy Beast” has been ordered to series at Paramount Network, Variety has learned exclusively. The series will tell the origin story of Gal Dove (played in the film by Ray Winstone), a brilliant thief who finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the [...]

  • George Blagden (Louis XIV), Catherine Walker

    France's Newen Acquires Canadian Outfit Reel One (EXCLUSIVE)

    Newen, the Paris-based media company owned by TF1 Group, has acquired a majority stake in Reel One, a leading production and licensing company specializing in TV films for the North American and global markets. Based in Montreal with offices in London, Los Angeles and Vancouver, Reel One develops, finances, produces and sells TV films and [...]

  • Zack Snyder Justice League

    Zack Snyder to Create Norse Mythology Anime Series for Netflix

    Netflix is continuing to expand its slate of anime fair, this time with the help of Zack Snyder. The “Man of Steel” and “Justice League” director is set to co-create and executive produce an original anime series set in the world of Norse mythology for the streamer. Jay Oliva, a prominent storyboard artist who has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad