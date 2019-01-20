×

Starz Releases 'American Gods' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

Danielle Turchiano

Starz has released a second season trailer for “American Gods,” which returns to the cabler Mar. 10, depicting the brewing war between Gods old and new in the series based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name.

“When people first came to America they brought us with them,” the trailer begins, flashing images of Old Gods including Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and Mr. Nancy (Orlando Jones).

Quickly, the images become more modern and Sarah McLachlan’s “Dear God” plays. “Gradually they abandoned us,” the voiceover continues. “Now there are new Gods growing in America, and they want to destroy us.”

As Mr. Wednesday tosses Shadow (Ricky Whittle) a spear he tells him “war’s a-coming” and that he has a “big role” for him. The trailer also offers first looks at new characters for the season played by Sakina Jaffrey and Dean Winters.

In the second season of the drama series, the network promises, the battle will move “inexorably toward crisis point as the destinies of gods and men collide.” Mr. World (Crispin Glover) will plot revenge for the attack on him in the first season, while Shadow joins Mr. Wednesday, and a council at the House on the Rock erupts in chaos, which sends gods on quests across America.

American Gods” stars Whittle, McShane, Glover, Jones, Emily Browning, Pablo Schreiber, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Mouse Kraish, Omid Abtahi and Demore Barnes. In addition to Jaffrey and Winters, joining the second season are Devery Jacobs and Kahyun Kim, with Cloris Leachman and Peter Stormare guest starring.

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green stepped down as showrunners, replaced by Jesse Alexander. Craig Cegielski, Stefanie Berk, David Slade, Adam Kane and Gaiman also serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for the second season of “American Gods” below:

  Starz Releases 'American Gods' Season 2 Trailer (Watch)

