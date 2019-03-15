×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘American Gods’ Names Charles ‘Chic’ Eglee Showrunner, Gets Season 3 Renewal

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
American Gods Season 3
CREDIT: Courtesy of Starz

American Gods” is returning with a new showrunner.

The Fremantle-produced Starz television series based on the Neil Gaiman novel has officially been picked up for a third season and has tapped Charles “Chic” Eglee to lead the season as showrunner and executive producer. The news comes less than a week after the show launched its second season.

Eglee’s credits include “Hemlock Grove,” “The Walking Dead,” “Dexter,” and “The Shield.” He is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.

He will now be the third showrunner at the helm of the series. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green served as co-showrunners during the first season but departed over clashes with Fremantle over the show’s budget and creative direction. Jesse Alexander shepherded “Gods” through its second season, but he was reportedly sidelined during production without being officially let go.

“I’m thrilled ‘American Gods’ has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” said Gaiman, an executive producer on the show, in a statement. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory. Thank you to Fremantle, Starz and Amazon for having faith in the series, to Bryan, Michael and Jesse for bringing it this far, to all the cast and crew, and most of all to the viewers. It’s their love of the characters that took us to this point, and will take us on to the next chapter.”

Related

“American Gods” stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Orlando Jones, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, and Demore Barnes. Also appearing in Season 2 are: Cloris Leachman, Peter Stormare, Sakina Jaffrey, Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs, and Kahyun Kim.

“American Gods” is produced by Fremantle. Gaiman, Craig Cegielski, Scott Hornbacher, McShane, Stefanie Berk, Christopher J. Byrne and Padraic McKinley serve as executive producers. Executive Vice President of Original Programming Marta Fernandez is the Starz executives in charge of “American Gods.”

“Audiences continue to worship at the altar of ‘American Gods’ and we are excited to be able to announce to all the true believers that there is more of this fantastical series to come,” said
Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “With Chic at the helm, the invaluable insight and contributions of Neil Gaiman and the undeniable talent of this dedicated cast and crew, we
know that the show will continue to deliver on the vision and promise laid out in the novel.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • American Gods Season 3

    'American Gods' Names Charles 'Chic' Eglee Showrunner, Gets Season 3 Renewal

    “American Gods” is returning with a new showrunner. The Fremantle-produced Starz television series based on the Neil Gaiman novel has officially been picked up for a third season and has tapped Charles “Chic” Eglee to lead the season as showrunner and executive producer. The news comes less than a week after the show launched its [...]

  • Exclusive - All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo

    Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Return to National Geographic After Assault Investigation

    National Geographic Channel has completed its investigation into “Cosmos” and “StarTalk” host Neil deGrasse Tyson, and will move forward with both shows. The channel didn’t elaborate on its findings, however. “‘StarTalk’ will return to the air with the remaining 13 episodes in April on National Geographic, and both Fox and National Geographic are committed to [...]

  • 2019 Guadalajara Festival, Takeaways

    Guadalajara: First Details of Guillermo del Toro’s Animation Center, Takeaways

    ’Petra,’ ‘Midnight Family ‘ Win Big at Guadalajara The 34th Guadalajara Int’l Film Festival (FICG), boasting a new general director, Estrella Araiza, wrapped March 15 with a bevy of cash prizes spread out among several categories. Documentaries ruled, led by Premio Mezcal best film and best director winner “Midnight Family” by Luke Lorentzen, who also lensed [...]

  • Sumner Redstone

    CBS Agrees to $1.25 Million Settlement in Sumner Redstone Pay Suit

    CBS has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit which accused the company of paying millions to former chairman Sumner Redstone after he was incapacitated by illness. The suit was filed in Delaware Chancery Court in July 2016 on behalf of shareholder R.A. Feuer. It accused the CBS board of directors of [...]

  • Shrill

    A Fat Girl's Take on 'Shrill' (Column)

    A week after “Captain Marvel” lit up the box office, fighting off superhero fatigue and online trolls who feel a female superhero isn’t “realistic,” since apparently only men can shoot fire from their hands, there’s another project that is looking to break barriers. On Friday, streaming service Hulu drops all six episodes of “Shrill,” a [...]

  • Khloe Kardashian The Bachelorette

    'The Bachelorette': ABC Exec Reveals if Khloe Kardashian Was Ever Actually in Talks

    Before Hannah B. was announced as the next leading lady on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” Khloe Kardashian’s name was brought into the casting conversation, thanks to Mike Fleiss, the creator of “The Bachelor” franchise. Fleiss — who is known to generate attention for his unfiltered tweets — wrote on Twitter that Kardashian was in talks to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad