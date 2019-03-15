‘American Gods’ Names Charles ‘Chic’ Eglee Showrunner, Gets Season 3 Renewal

“American Gods” is returning with a new showrunner.

The Fremantle-produced Starz television series based on the Neil Gaiman novel has officially been picked up for a third season and has tapped Charles “Chic” Eglee to lead the season as showrunner and executive producer. The news comes less than a week after the show launched its second season.

Eglee’s credits include “Hemlock Grove,” “The Walking Dead,” “Dexter,” and “The Shield.” He is repped by CAA and Gendler & Kelly.

He will now be the third showrunner at the helm of the series. Bryan Fuller and Michael Green served as co-showrunners during the first season but departed over clashes with Fremantle over the show’s budget and creative direction. Jesse Alexander shepherded “Gods” through its second season, but he was reportedly sidelined during production without being officially let go.

“I’m thrilled ‘American Gods’ has been renewed for a third season, and even more thrilled that I’m getting to work on it with Chic Eglee,” said Gaiman, an executive producer on the show, in a statement. “Chic is the best partner-in-crime. We’ve been working for weeks now on the shape of the season and I’m delighted that he gets to carry the American Gods torch on to glory. Thank you to Fremantle, Starz and Amazon for having faith in the series, to Bryan, Michael and Jesse for bringing it this far, to all the cast and crew, and most of all to the viewers. It’s their love of the characters that took us to this point, and will take us on to the next chapter.”

Related SXSW: 'Good Omens' Team Talks Importance of 'Belief in Humanity' in Limited Series SXSW: Neil Gaiman Talks Casting 'Good Omens' Through Email

“American Gods” stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Orlando Jones, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Mousa Kraish, Omid Abtahi, and Demore Barnes. Also appearing in Season 2 are: Cloris Leachman, Peter Stormare, Sakina Jaffrey, Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs, and Kahyun Kim.

“American Gods” is produced by Fremantle. Gaiman, Craig Cegielski, Scott Hornbacher, McShane, Stefanie Berk, Christopher J. Byrne and Padraic McKinley serve as executive producers. Executive Vice President of Original Programming Marta Fernandez is the Starz executives in charge of “American Gods.”

“Audiences continue to worship at the altar of ‘American Gods’ and we are excited to be able to announce to all the true believers that there is more of this fantastical series to come,” said

Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz. “With Chic at the helm, the invaluable insight and contributions of Neil Gaiman and the undeniable talent of this dedicated cast and crew, we

know that the show will continue to deliver on the vision and promise laid out in the novel.”