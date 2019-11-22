×
AMC Networks Unscripted Head Eliot Goldberg Steps Down

Eliot Goldberg
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC Networks

Eliot Goldberg, AMC Networks’ executive vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming for AMC, Sundance TV and BBC America, is departing the company after six years.

Marco Bresaz, senior vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming, will lead the nonfiction programming group going forward. Kelly Nash, who was recently promoted to vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming, will now ovesee the West Coast team

“Eliot has driven AMC’s unscripted slate with infectious energy and passion. Not only has he set a high creative bar, he has also embodied what it means to be a great leader, across many of our brands and businesses,” said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “We are very grateful for everything he has done here, will miss him hugely, and know he will go on to do wonderful things.”

Goldberg first joined AMC in 2013. Shows developed during his tenure include “Ride with Norman Reedus,” the “Visionaries” documentary series, and true crime documentaries like “Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders,” “Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle,” and “The Preppy Murder: Death In Central Park.” Other shows and specials Goldberg oversaw during his time at the company include “Game Of Arms,” “Making Of The Mob: NY,” “ Making The Mob: Chicago,” The American West,” “Comic Book Men,” and “Imagine: John Lennon’s 75th birthday Concert.”

Prior to joining AMC Networks, Goldberg held executive positions at TV Land, CMT, The WB, VH1, E! Entertainment, Buena Vista Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions.

“Coming off the critically acclaimed ‘Preppy Murder’ docuseries, which was a very personal project for me, and a string of successful premium documentary and unscripted series, it felt like the right time to make a transition.” Goldberg said. “This has been my dream job and I can honestly say I have achieved everything I came here to do. I am enormously proud of the strength of the nonfiction team I leave behind and the quality of original programming on three amazing brands – from the Emmy-nominated ‘Talking Dead,’ to the pop culture documentary series ‘Visionaries,’ to our numerous true crime docuseries. I am especially proud of the incredible array of world class talent and creators we’ve been able to attract including James Cameron, Eli Roth, Questlove and Black Thought, Robert Redford, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alex Gibney, Joe Berlinger and so many others. As much as I have absolutely adored programming for these incredible brands at AMC Networks, I am excited to explore new opportunities in this rapidly changing media landscape.”

