AMC Orders Sc-Fi Anthology Series From ‘Black Mirror’ Writer

By

CREDIT: AMC

AMC has given the greenlight to an anthology series from “Black Mirror” writer Will Bridges and actor/comedian Brett Goldstein.

The yet-to-be-titled series is set 15 years in the future, when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a way to find your soul mate.

Each of the series’ six episodes will feature a new story on the cost of finding true love. Bridges and Goldstein previously created the short film “For Life,” which serves as the basis for the new series.

The project represents AMC’s first foray into non-serialized story-telling.

“The show explores how technological innovation can impact the most delicate matters of the heart, and each episode will turn personal life choices into high-stakes drama. It’s a fresh yet relatable idea, portrayed through wildly entertaining tales with unexpected twists, humor, and meaningful emotion,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC. “Will and Brett are immensely talented creators, and we are thrilled to have these new and observant voices on AMC.”

Bridges and Goldstein will executive produce with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company. The Untitled Bridges/Goldstein Project, consisting of six, hour-long episodes, is slated for a 2020 debut on the network.

