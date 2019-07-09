AMC Promotes Two Non-Fiction and Alternative Programming Execs

AMC has promoted two key execs in its its non-fiction and alternative programming group, which develops unscripted content for AMC, BBC America and SundanceTV.

Marco Bresaz has been promoted to senior vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming, while Kelly Nash has been upped to the role of vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming.

The non-fiction group is behind such shows as “Talking Dead,” “Eli Roth’s History of Horror,” and “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction,” as well as true crime docuseries “Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle.”

“Marco and Kelly have proven themselves to be two of the best creative executives in our business and have played an integral role in the evolution of non-fiction programming on our networks,” said Eliot Goldberg, the company’s executive vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming. “Our non-fiction series have proven not only to be excellent complements to our scripted programming, but critical and ratings successes in their own right. Marco and Kelly have been instrumental in that growth and success and we’re thrilled to have them continue to build our non-fiction lineup across all three networks.”

Bresaz joined the company in 2010 as vice president of original programming and development for SundanceTV, moving over to AMC in 2013. His series include “Ride With Norman Reedus,” “Making Of The Mob: NY and Chicago,” and the upcoming “Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America.” Previously, he was a vice president at TV Land, where he worked on “Hot in Cleveland,” “She’s Got the Look” and “High School Reunion.”

Nash, who joined AMC in 2015 as director of non-fiction and alternative programming, has overseen “AMC Visionaries,” the documentary series that explores different pop culture genres. Seasons have included “James Cameron’s Secret History Of Science Fiction,” “Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics” and “Eli Roth’s History of Horror.” Nash also helped shepherd late night talk shows “Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler” and “Geeking Out.” Previously, she was a development executive at Fishbowl Worldwide Media, New Line Television, Oxygen and CAA.