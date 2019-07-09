×

AMC Promotes Two Non-Fiction and Alternative Programming Execs

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

AMC has promoted two key execs in its its non-fiction and alternative programming group, which develops unscripted content for AMC, BBC America and SundanceTV.

Marco Bresaz has been promoted to senior vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming, while Kelly Nash has been upped to the role of vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming. 

The non-fiction group is behind such shows as “Talking Dead,” “Eli Roth’s History of Horror,” and “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction,” as well as true crime docuseries “Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle.”

“Marco and Kelly have proven themselves to be two of the best creative executives in our business and have played an integral role in the evolution of non-fiction programming on our networks,” said Eliot Goldberg, the company’s executive vice president of nonfiction and alternative programming. “Our non-fiction series have proven not only to be excellent complements to our scripted programming, but critical and ratings successes in their own right. Marco and Kelly have been instrumental in that growth and success and we’re thrilled to have them continue to build our non-fiction lineup across all three networks.”

Related

Bresaz joined the company in 2010 as vice president of original programming and development for SundanceTV, moving over to AMC in 2013. His series include “Ride With Norman Reedus,” “Making Of The Mob: NY and Chicago,” and the upcoming “Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America.” Previously, he was a vice president at TV Land, where he worked on “Hot in Cleveland,” “She’s Got the Look” and “High School Reunion.” 

Nash, who joined AMC in 2015 as director of non-fiction and alternative programming, has overseen “AMC Visionaries,” the documentary series that explores different pop culture genres. Seasons have included “James Cameron’s Secret History Of Science Fiction,” “Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics” and “Eli Roth’s History of Horror.” Nash also helped shepherd late night talk shows “Unapologetic with Aisha Tyler” and “Geeking Out.” Previously, she was a development executive at Fishbowl Worldwide Media, New Line Television, Oxygen and CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • AMC Promotes Two Non-Fiction and Alternative

    AMC Promotes Two Non-Fiction and Alternative Programming Execs

    AMC has promoted two key execs in its its non-fiction and alternative programming group, which develops unscripted content for AMC, BBC America and SundanceTV. Marco Bresaz has been promoted to senior vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming, while Kelly Nash has been upped to the role of vice president of non-fiction and alternative programming.  [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi

    Why Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi Is Luring A-List Talent

    “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua met with Jeffrey Katzenberg in late 2016, shortly after the presidential election, for an early-morning breakfast session on Los Angeles’ Westside. Katzenberg, passionate about how younger generations consume shows and movies, wanted to talk about a new concept of entertainment: short-form, highly produced shows and movies that viewers would watch [...]

  • The Society

    'The Society' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Get ready for more of “The Society.” Netflix has renewed the drama series for a second season. Series creator Chris Keyser will return as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2, with Marc Webb also returning as executive producer. The second season will go into production later this year for a 2020 launch date on [...]

  • Democratic Debates

    CNN's Live Draw Likely to Add Drama to Democrat Debate Coverage

    CNN faces a split vote on an unorthodox effort it will undertake to harness interest in its coming broadcast of the next round of Democratic debates. In a non-traditional maneuver, the AT&T-owned cable-news outlet intends to conduct a “live draw” July 18 in primetime that will determine on which of two nights various Democratic candidates [...]

  • Richmond Shepard

    Richmond Shepard, Celebrated as 'The World's Oldest Mime,' Dies at 90

    Richmond Shepard, one of America’s foremost practitioners and proponents of the art of mime, died in Manhattan July 2 at age 90. Shepard’s family announced his passing with an unusual request: “In lieu of flowers, Richmond has requested a moment of noise.” Although he was most famous as a mime — and received fresh notoriety [...]

  • Oscar Jaenada

    Amazon Nabs Conquistador Series ‘Hernan’ for Spain and Latin America

    Amazon Prime has picked up Spanish and Latin American streaming rights to “Hernan,” the much-anticipated Spanish conquistador series produced by Spain’s Onza Entertainment and Mexico’s Dopamine, a Salinas Group company. The OTT giant plans to bow the eight-episode series later this year, in time to mark the 500th anniversary of the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad