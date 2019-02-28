×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Networks Hints at New ‘Walking Dead’ Spinoff

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 5 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
CREDIT: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Executives at AMC Networks hinted the company was developing a second “Walking Dead” spinoff that would add to its association with the apocalyptic zombie drama even as some prominent actors have left the flagship series.

The company has “hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that series,;’ said Ed Carroll, AMC Networks’ chief operating officer, during a conference call with investors Thursday. Executives declined to offer specific details about the new show, which would represent a third series under the “Walking Dead” banner, but Carroll suggested “there’s a healthy appetite for it and we’ve had a number of conversations with a lot of players in the space.”

A new “Walking Dead” series has been expected since producer Scott Gimple, a showrunner of the flagship series, was made chief content officer and given duties supervising the creative aspects of all “Walking Dead” programs.

The programming news comes after AMC Networks saw fourth-quarter net income fall to $72 million, or $1.24 per share, compared with $145 million, or $2.33 per share in the year-earlier period. The results include a $43 million restructuring charge and come in comparison to the previous period, when the company enjoyed a benefit from the new federal tax law. Revenue rose 6.3% to $773 million in the fourth quarter, AMC Networks said.

Keeping the same level of viewership for the flagship series, which has been on the air since 2010 is difficult, executives acknowledged. “We are well aware that when a show has been around for nine years, you would expect viewership to be declining, but I think we’ve managed that and managed that well,” Carroll said during the call.  Andrew Lincoln, who has been the star of the flagship series since its inception and recently left, is expected to take part in a number of stand-alone special programs that will advance the plotline.

 

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More TV

  • Jeopardy Vintage

    How 'Jeopardy' Has Broadened Content and Created Social Media Stir

    “Jeopardy” may still feature the same format (three quiz rounds with three contestants) since its inception, but that doesn’t mean the long-running game show, now in its 35th year in syndication, hasn’t modernized for the times. In addition to releasing games in both card, video and app format, the show also often causes quite a [...]

  • Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The

    AMC Networks Hints at New 'Walking Dead' Spinoff

    Executives at AMC Networks hinted the company was developing a second “Walking Dead” spinoff that would add to its association with the apocalyptic zombie drama even as some prominent actors have left the flagship series. The company has “hired creative people that have pitched story outlines. We feel very good about the development of that [...]

  • Victoria Woodhull

    Oakhurst Entertainment to Develop Victoria Woodhull Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oakhurst Entertainment is plotting a drama series based on the life of Victoria Woodhull, Variety has learned exclusively. Oakhurst, founded by former Brillstein Entertainment manager Jai Khanna and producer Marina Grasic, has acquired Agatha Dominik’s script “Woodhull,” which is based on the biography “The Woman Who Ran For President: The Many Lives of Victoria Woodhull”, written [...]

  • Jeopardy 35th Anniversary All Stars Competition

    'Jeopardy' Team Talks Creating First-Ever 'All-Stars Games'

    For 35 years “Jeopardy” has thrived in the syndication market as a game show that CBS Television Distribution president of sales Stephen Hackett calls “reliable but never predictable.” Although the technology of the series has evolved over time, the format is tried and true: a trio of contestants compete in a three-round quiz show featuring [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Monster (T-Pain)

    TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Dominates With Season Finale

    The two-hour season finale of “The Masked Singer” on Fox blew away all of its broadcast competition on Wednesday night. The singing competition series nabbed a 3.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 10 million viewers over two hours, both of which represent new series highs in Live+Same Day. That is also an approximate bump of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad