×

AMC Networks Realigns Studio Oversight Under Sarah Barnett, David Madden to Step Down

By
Elaine Low

Senior TV Writer

Elaine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Barnett David Madden
CREDIT: Shutterstock, Courtesy of AMC

In a realignment of its divisions, AMC Networks is bringing AMC Studios into the entertainment networks group fold, expanding the purview of current entertainment networks head Sarah Barnett. Current head of programming for the networks and the studio, David Madden, will step down later in August.

The move elevates Barnett, a television executive who has proven herself capable at the network by shepherding popular series such as “Killing Eve” and “Orphan Black.” In addition to the flagship AMC network, she oversees BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC, as well as ad-free premium AMC Premiere. The studio will now also be under Barnett’s oversight.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our entertainment networks working more closely together – the next logical strategic step is to integrate AMC Studios into this same group, so that the people making our celebrated series are more closely coordinated with the marketing, scheduling and publicity teams who connect our shows to passionate fans,” said Barnett. “We believe this new structure best positions our nimble organization for success in an increasingly competitive environment. I thank David for being a wonderful and consummate executive and for the creative leadership he brought to the team. He is enormously respected and admired both by his colleagues across the company and the talented people who make our shows. He will be  missed.”

Related

Madden, who joined AMC Networks in late 2017, previously spent almost two decades at Fox as the president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company; shows under his tenure there included “Empire,” “911” and “Brooklyn 99.” Prior to that, he served as president of Fox Television Studios.

At AMC, shows that grew under Madden’s watch included “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” “NOS4A2” and “Lodge 49.”

“I’m proud of the work the programming team and I have done growing and nurturing our existing shows like ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Killing Eve’ ‘Lodge 49’ and others, while also finding fresh new voices and shows like ‘NOS4A2,’ a new season of ‘The Terror,’ the forthcoming ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ a third series in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe and a slate of strong new series in development,” Madden said. “I’m ready to move on and focus on new opportunities in the rapidly expanding content space, leaving the current programming and studio operations in good hands and positioned well for the future.”

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Fox Business Cuts Ads in Morning

    Fox Business Cuts Ads in Morning to Cover Market Meltdown

    Stuart Varney has seen many things during his nearly four decades as a business journalist. But Wednesday’s stock-market moves made even him take pause. “I’ve seen volatility before, and this is quite extreme,” he says, after having wrapped a broadcast during which the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 700 points. “There’s no question about it.” [...]

  • Sarah Barnett David Madden

    AMC Networks Realigns Studio Oversight Under Sarah Barnett, David Madden to Step Down

    In a realignment of its divisions, AMC Networks is bringing AMC Studios into the entertainment networks group fold, expanding the purview of current entertainment networks head Sarah Barnett. Current head of programming for the networks and the studio, David Madden, will step down later in August. The move elevates Barnett, a television executive who has [...]

  • Elizabeth Perkins44th Annual Gracie Awards, Arrivals,

    Elizabeth Perkins Joins Denis Leary in Fox Event Series 'A Moody Christmas'

    Elizabeth Perkins has joined the cast of the upcoming Fox holiday series “A Moody Christmas.” Perkins will play Ann, the matriarch of the Moody family. She joins previously announced cast member Denis Leary, who will play Moody patriarch Sean Sr. The single-cam comedy follows Dan Moody as he returns home to spend Christmas with his dysfunctional [...]

  • The Righteous Gemstones Adam Devine, Danny

    How Televangelists, Elvis Inspired Costumes for HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones'

    HBO’s new comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones,” about a famous family of televangelists whose dysfunction runs far deeper than its Christianity, seems to exist in its own time and place. Set in present-day Texas, the inspiration for the Gemstone family — played by John Goodman, series creator Danny McBride, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine — [...]

  • Emmys: How Netflix's Emergence in Unscripted

    Emmys: How Netflix's Emergence in Unscripted Races Challenges Broadcasters, Cablers

    Just a few years ago streaming services didn’t even produce reality series, but this year Netflix landed five Emmy nominations in four reality/competition categories and sparked buzz (and viewer joy) that may encourage linear networks to take more chances in the increasingly crowded reality space. “With the amount of shows we’ve rolled out collectively, it [...]

  • Phoebe Robinson attends the premiere of

    ‘2 Dope Queens’ Star Phoebe Robinson Sets Comedy Central Interview Show

    “2 Dope Queens” star Phoebe Robinson is getting into the interview business. Comedy Central has ordered an interview show from the multi-talented stand-up comedian. The order consists of 10 half-hour episodes during which Robinson will interview guests one-on-one. The projects represents the first to emerge from Robinson’s recently formed production company, Tiny Reparations. “This show [...]

  • Bob Bakish Viacom CEO

    Viacom, CBS Shares Dip as Market Tumbles

    Shares of both Viacom and CBS fell Wednesday as an overwhelmingly negative market offset enthusiasm for the merger the two companies announced the day before. Shares of Viacom were off $2.05, or 7.04%, in early trading, down to $27.16 from $29.21. Shares of CBS, meanwhile, were off $3.37, or 6.92%, down to $45.49 from $47.54. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad