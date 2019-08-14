AMC Networks Realigns Studio Oversight Under Sarah Barnett, David Madden to Step Down

In a realignment of its divisions, AMC Networks is bringing AMC Studios into the entertainment networks group fold, expanding the purview of current entertainment networks head Sarah Barnett. Current head of programming for the networks and the studio, David Madden, will step down later in August.

The move elevates Barnett, a television executive who has proven herself capable at the network by shepherding popular series such as “Killing Eve” and “Orphan Black.” In addition to the flagship AMC network, she oversees BBC America, SundanceTV and IFC, as well as ad-free premium AMC Premiere. The studio will now also be under Barnett’s oversight.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our entertainment networks working more closely together – the next logical strategic step is to integrate AMC Studios into this same group, so that the people making our celebrated series are more closely coordinated with the marketing, scheduling and publicity teams who connect our shows to passionate fans,” said Barnett. “We believe this new structure best positions our nimble organization for success in an increasingly competitive environment. I thank David for being a wonderful and consummate executive and for the creative leadership he brought to the team. He is enormously respected and admired both by his colleagues across the company and the talented people who make our shows. He will be missed.”

Madden, who joined AMC Networks in late 2017, previously spent almost two decades at Fox as the president of entertainment for Fox Broadcasting Company; shows under his tenure there included “Empire,” “911” and “Brooklyn 99.” Prior to that, he served as president of Fox Television Studios.

At AMC, shows that grew under Madden’s watch included “Dispatches from Elsewhere,” “NOS4A2” and “Lodge 49.”

“I’m proud of the work the programming team and I have done growing and nurturing our existing shows like ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Killing Eve’ ‘Lodge 49’ and others, while also finding fresh new voices and shows like ‘NOS4A2,’ a new season of ‘The Terror,’ the forthcoming ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ a third series in ‘The Walking Dead’ universe and a slate of strong new series in development,” Madden said. “I’m ready to move on and focus on new opportunities in the rapidly expanding content space, leaving the current programming and studio operations in good hands and positioned well for the future.”