×

AMC Networks Notches Q2 Profit Gain Despite Ad Slump

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Walking Dead Season 7 Mid Season Premiere
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

AMC Networks said its second quarter net income rose 21% despite an 11% decline in U.S. ad sales, putting a spotlight on some of the company’s international operatoins, which showed more business growth during the period.

The New York-based owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks said net income came to about $128.7 million, or $2.25 a share, in the second quarter, compared with approximately $106.2 million, or $1.82 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Revenue rose 1.4%, or $11 million, to $772 million, largely due to a surge in revenue at the company’s overseas operations.

In a statement, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan suggested the company was working to diversify its revenue sources through new ventures, including making new content for subscription-based streaming services and a new alliance with Universal Pictures for a series of films centered around Rick Grimes, the former protagonist for its “Walking Dead” series, who is played by actor Andrew Lincoln. “As we continue to remain focused on creating sought-after premium content – which propels our entire enterprise – we believe direct-to-consumer, along with owning more of our intellectual property and expanding our studio, represent significant growth areas for us,” Sapan said.

AMC Networks said revenue at its U.S. networks fell 3.6%, citing a slump in advertising due to lower linear TV ratings.

More to come…

More TV

  • The Walking Dead Season 7 Mid

    AMC Networks Notches Q2 Profit Gain Despite Ad Slump

    AMC Networks said its second quarter net income rose 21% despite an 11% decline in U.S. ad sales, putting a spotlight on some of the company’s international operatoins, which showed more business growth during the period. The New York-based owner of the AMC, IFC and SundanceTV cable networks said net income came to about $128.7 [...]

  • THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM: Fergie

    ITV Studios Acquires Armoza Formats, Creator of 'The Four'

    ITV Studios has bought Armoza Formats. The Israel-based formats creator and distributor’s shows include “The Four,” which is on Fox in the U.S. It roster of shows also includes “Still Standing” and “I Can Do That.” Founded by Avi Armoza, the Tel Aviv-based company specializes in unscripted formats. The deal will see  ITV produce all [...]

  • Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth WarrenSecond 2020

    Democratic Debates: Moderates Swing at Warren, Sanders; Williamson Sets Internet Ablaze

    Anyone tuning into the Democratic primary debates on CNN expecting to see Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders take swings at each other was likely disappointed, but several less well-known candidates — Marianne Williamson in particular — garnered a perhaps unexpected amount of attention on the stage of 10 in Detroit on Tuesday night. Warren, Sanders [...]

  • Democratic Debate

    CNN's Democratic Debate Was a Frantic Lightning Round, But Still an Improvement (Column)

    Tuning into the second round of Democrat debates on CNN, you’d be forgiven for briefly mistaking it for a boxing match. Bombastic highlight reels trumpeting a showdown between “The Progressives” (Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren), assorted moderates (chiefly Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke) and gauzy meme generator Marianne Williamson opened the night. Red, white and [...]

  • THE BACHELORETTE - "The Bachelorette: Season

    'The Bachelorette' Season 15 Finale: How Did Hannah's Journey End? (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the Season 15 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired July 30, 2019 on ABC. Hannah Brown’s journey for love continued — and kept continuing — with the second half of her overly-emotional finale on Tuesday night. And turns out (spoiler alert!) she is essentially still [...]

  • Cameron Boyce Dead

    Cameron Boyce's Death Was Caused by Epilepsy, Autopsy Report Says

    Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce’s death was tied to his epilepsy, a report from the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed on Tuesday. Boyce died on July 6 at the age of 20. The coroner’s report called it a “sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.” The coroner’s findings are consistent with his family’s previous statement, which [...]

  • TV News Roundup: WWE Star The

    TV News Roundup: WWE Star The Big Show to Headline Netflix Comedy Series

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announces a new comedy series starring WWE star The Big Show, and BET unveils the cast of its upcoming original show “Bigger.”  CASTING BET Networks has set the cast for its original series “Bigger.” The forthcoming series will feature Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad