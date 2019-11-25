AMC Networks Names Noel Manzano to International Programming Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Noel Manzano has been named vice president of international programming at AMC Networks, working on new original programming with partners outside the U.S. He will also shepherd through existing projects that have an international dimension at the AMC channels.

Manzano joins AMC from Hoodlum Entertainment, where he has been overseeing the production company’s U.S. development slate and working on its international projects. Prior to that he was a buyer for the iflix streaming service and at Dynamic Television. He has also been at Sierra/Affinity.

AMC confirmed the move to Variety. Manzano fills the role previously held by Chris Loveall, who has just joined Disney Plus.

The AMC Networks’ new recruit will work with the AMC, BBC Amercia, and SundanceTV channels. He will report to Kristin Jones, EVP, international programming and programming innovation. AMC and SundanceTV in particular have been active co-producers in recent times. AMC coproduced “McMafia,” “The Night Manager,” and “Humans” among others, and SundanceTV is a partner on shows including “Liar” and “The Split.”

“Noel is a talented creative executive who will help us identify and develop compelling content from around the world,” Jones said. “Great stories can come from anywhere, and our entertainment networks have brought viewers a number of unforgettable series with international auspices in recent years. We look forward to continuing to find and work with remarkable storytellers, wherever they are, and Noel will be a key part of that effort across our entertainment networks.”

“At this moment of content expansion and competition, I’m excited to join a company and a group of networks with such a rich history of compelling storytelling and driving the medium forward,” Manzano said. “I can’t wait to be part of finding and developing the next great series for AMC, SundanceTV and BBC America.”