AMC Networks Ups Joshua Reader to President of Distribution and Development

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

CREDIT: AMC Networks

AMC Networks has promoted Joshua Reader to the newly created role of president of distribution and development. He was most recently the company’s executive vice president of business development.

In his new role, Reader will lead the company’s key distribution and business development functions. He will continue to report to president and CEO Josh Sapan.

“Josh has established himself as an accomplished leader at AMC Networks and a valued partner to both his colleagues within our company and an expanding array of companies we work with every day that are core to our business, most notably our cable, satellite, telco partners as well as a growing list of new digital partners,” said Sapan in a statement. “He also has demonstrated a keen understanding of the future of media and the opportunities that exist for a world class producer of owned original content, which is our core strength and the activity that fuels our company in a dynamic and competitive environment. I look forward to working more closely with him in this new and extremely significant role.”

Reader joined AMC Networks in 2011 as director of business development and advanced platforms, and was promoted to vice president of distribution in 2013 and senior vice president of distribution in 2014.

In 2017, his role expanded and he was named senior vice president of distribution and new content partnerships, focused on traditional affiliate relationships and working with new platforms to grow the company’s suite of emerging niche streaming services. At the beginning of 2019, Reader was promoted to executive vice president of business development, with a focus on growing the company’s opportunities with current and potential business partners.

Prior to joining AMC, he practiced as an attorney at the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. 

“AMC Networks has demonstrated a unique and outsized ability to produce content that captivates critics and fans and drives popular culture,” Reader said. “Our relationships with valued affiliate partners both help power the creation of this content and connect it to fans on a wide range of platforms. I am thankful for this opportunity to take a leadership position in managing these key relationships while also growing our business in new ways as the company continues to evolve as a premier producer of quality content in this changing landscape.”

