AMC Networks Chief Josh Sapan Saw 2018 Compensation Drop to $20 Million

AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan saw his 2018 compensation fall 30% from the previous year to $20.5 million.

Sapan earned a salary of $2 million and a bonus of $4.6 million, according to AMC Networks’ annual proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Sapan also received stock awards valued at $13.8 million. In 2017, Sapan received a bonus of $13.2 million and a slightly higher stock award.

Sapan’s 2018 compensation is 293 times the median salary of $70,103 of AMC Networks’ global workforce of about 2,174 employees.

AMC Networks’ chief financial officer Sean Sullivan was the second highest-paid executive at AMC Networks last year, taking in $10.2 million. Most of that came from stock awards including a one-time grant valued at $6 million in connection with a new employment contract signed last year.