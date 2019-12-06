TV News Roundup: AMC Announces ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, “Dispatches From Elsewhere” starring Jason Segel has been scheduled for a two-night premiere date and Netflix released a teaser for Season 2 of “You.”

CASTINGS

Briana Cuoco has been cast in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” in the recurring role of Cecilia. The series details the chilling story of a flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man — and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian. Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers of the series with Suzanne McCormack of Yes, Norman Productions and Susanna Fogel, who also directs the first two episodes.

DATES

AMC‘s “Dispatches From Elsewhere” has been scheduled for a two-night premiere taking place March 1 and March 2, 2020. Created by and starring Jason Segel, the series follows four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. Brought together by chance, the foursome stumbles onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious “Dispatches From Elsewhere” challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic. Sally Field, Richard E. Grant, André Benjamin and Eve Lindley are also among the cast. Showrunner Mark Friedman executive produces alongside Segel, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich and Alethea Jones.

Food Network has partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver “Girl Scout Cookie Championship,“ which premieres Feb. 3, 2020. Hosted by Alyson Hannigan, each episode challenges five accomplished bakers to transform Girl Scout Cookies into show-stopping edible pieces of art and takes viewers behind-the-scenes for an up-close look at how the treats are made. Judges Nacho Aguirre and Katie Lee are joined by a rotating third judge, including panelist Carla Hall, to ultimately determine which competitor made the most stunning creation.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix revealed the final official trailer for Season 2 of “Lost in Space.” The latest installment follows the Robinson family on their expedition back to the Resolute to rejoin the other colonists after the Jupiter 2 winds up stranded on a mysterious ocean planet. Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey star in the series. Executive produced by Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless, alongside showrunner/writer Zack Estrin, “Lost in Space” will return Dec. 24.

Netflix also released a teaser for Season 2 of “You.“ After discovering his believed-to-be dead ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) is actually alive, Joe (Penn Badgley) takes off to Los Angeles in an attempt to escape his past. Since killing his last girlfriend Beck (Elizabeth Lail), the last thing Joe is looking for is love, but that’s exactly what he finds in a new woman — coincidentally named — Love (Victoria Pedretti). James Scully, Carmela Zumbado, Jenna Ortega and Chris D’Elia will co-star. Season 2 will premiere Dec. 26.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation debuted the first look at its upcoming series “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” on Netflix. Inspired by the Universal franchise, this animated program aimed at younger audiences tells the story of Tony Toretto, a teenager following in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate SH1FT3R, an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination. Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland will serve as executive producers and showrunners. “Fast & Furious” producers Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz and Chris Morgan will also executive produce. Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Camille Ramsey (“American Vandal”), Luke Youngblood (“Harry Potter”), Charlet Chung (“Overwatch”), Jorge Diaz (“Jane the Virgin”), Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”), Similce Diesel and Manish Dayal (“The Resident”) will lend their voices to the cast. “Fast & Furious: Spy Racers” will launch Dec. 26.

Netflix has released the official trailer for “The Daily Show” correspondent and “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Ronny Chieng’s debut stand-up special “Asian Comedian Destroys America!” premiering Dec. 17. Born in Malaysia and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, Singapore and Australia, Chieng shares his unapologetic perspective about his journey to America thus far. From evaluating the effects of consumerism to theorizing how efficient the U.S. would be with an Asian-American President, Chieng shares what he thinks really makes America great.

GREENLIGHTS

Fox Nation will debut a new show in 2020 entitled “The Pursuit! With John Rich.” Filmed from his home in Nashville, Tennessee, the show will feature the country music star in conversation with signature star guests and personal friends who will discuss their journey to achieving the American dream.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Frances Manfredi is shifting roles at NBCUniversal to transition into the role of president of content acquisition and strategy at NBCU’s forthcoming streaming service Peacock. In her new role, she will spearhead Peacock’s licensing and acquisition strategy, reporting to the streamer’s recently appointed chairman Matt Strauss. Previously, the veteran exec oversaw off-net television and film distribution.

Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie have been named as the new NY-based co-hosts of “E! News” and “Pop of The Morning,” premiering on Jan. 6. Prior to the announcement, Emmy Award-winning host Vazquez appeared on “TODAY,” “Wendy Williams,” ”The Talk” and “Rachael Ray Show” among other shows. Tweedie is a TV host and reporter whose credits include “Dancing With The Stars Australia”, his own spin-off show for the global smash-hit show, “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here,” Network 10’s morning show “Studio 10,” and host of the country’s most watched weekly music program “The Loop.”